Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Matteo Moschetti surges to score in scrappy bunch sprint

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won a hectic bunch kick in stage 4 of Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on Saturday.

The Italian fastman was first to the line ahead of Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) after a chaotic final into Torrevieja.

Top favorite for the stage Fabio Jakobsen finished in fifth after his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl crew lost control in the final few kilometers.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safe in the bunch to retain his 32-second GC lead over Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with Ineos Grenadiers talent Carlos Rodriguez a further four seconds back.

The final 10 minutes of Saturday’s long flat stage made for messy racing after the last of the five-up break had been swallowed up at around 8km to go.

Evenepoel led the group into the final 3km as Quick-Step lined out behind ahead of the town-center sprint.

Intermarché Wanty Gobert came muscling in soon after as Evenepoel kept motoring on the front. Intermarché’s intrusion left Jakobsen and the rest of the Quick-Step train several wheels back and struggling to move up. A crash in the middle of the bunch caused more chaos as Evenepoel starting looking uncertain how to proceed after losing his teammates.

Evenepoel eventually swung off with around 500m to go before Intermarché took charge for Kristoff. The Norweigan faded after he was unleashed, leaving Moschetti to charge up the barriers to score his first win in 11 months.

Saturday’s stage started under a shadow after both Jumbo-Visma and DSM withdrew from racing due to COVID outbreaks in their team bubbles.

Can the peloton stay safe, and can Vlasov hang on for victory in the final day of action Sunday? A short sprint stage into Valencia will decide the racing.

Stage 4, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana:

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo): 4:32:17 Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH): S.T Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché Wanty Gobert): S.T

GC after stage 4: