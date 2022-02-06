Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Fabio Jakobsen doubles up, Aleksandr Vlasov clinches GC

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won his second bunch kick of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on Sunday.

The Dutch supersprinter rode the Quick-Step express into the final before unleashing a devastating surge, beating Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) in the final stage of the Spanish race.

Jakobsen’s win is his team’s third of the tour after he won stage 2 and Remco Evenepoel flew solo for the opener.

Aleksandr Vlasov finished safe in the bunch at the end of Sunday’s short, flat and extra fast stage into Valencia city, sealing the first GC victory of his career in just his first stage-race for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Evenepoel finished second on the final podium while young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez took third for Ineos Grenadiers. American stalwart Ben King brought home the KoM jersey for Human Powered Health.

Sunday’s 92km race followed the standard sprint-stage template.

Vincenzo Nibali went for a hit-out in the early break with Astana Qazaqstan teammate Manuele Boaro and Spanish pair Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel Euskadi).

The foursome was allowed to stay out front all the way through to 13km to go before they were inevitably swallowed up by the Quick-Step-bossed bunch.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was undone late in the chaotic sprint stage Saturday but wasn’t being ridden off the wheels Sunday.

The Belgian team kept control with Evenpoel through the final run-in to the city center as other teams struggled for position.

Yves Lampaert and then Michael Mørkøv took the final pulls for Jakobsen before unleashing the Dutchman at 150 meters to go. Jakobsen accelerated hard and easily fended off a late challenge from Viviani to storm to his 27th pro win.

Stage 5, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana:

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché Wanty Gobert): S.T

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana final GC