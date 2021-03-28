Road

Volta a Catalunya: Thomas de Gendt wins from breakaway; Adam Yates seals GC

Week-long race wraps up with frantic final stage in Barcelona as Ineos Grenadiers take a full sweep of the overall podium.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) dropped final breakaway companion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and soloed to victory on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the GC after Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar teammates had piled the pressure onto Ineos Grenadiers in a bid to disrupt their stranglehold on the GC podium.

There was a flurry of attacks in the GC group inside the final circuit, however, Ineos Grenadiers was able to fend off Movistar’s aggression to keep Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas second and third on GC.

American pair Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) finished 12th and 13th respectively.

The victory was De Gendt’s fifth career stage win at the Volta a Catalunya.

“I was always successful here and so I tried to do my best,” stage-winner De Gendt said. “The first days I wasn’t very good but these last days I could feel some improvement. I had a really good day today. I’ve already won once in Barcelona, it’s special to win in such a big city.”

Mohorič and De Gendt had attacked out of the initial escape group on the first of the six Barcelona circuits. The powerful duo working together to hold off the chasers through to the final lap, at which point De Gendt made his move.

The Belgian attacked midway through the fearsome climb that punctuated the lap, punching away from Mohorič on the steep 17 percent slopes before time trialing clear through the final four kilometers.

“I knew I had to attack Mohorič because if he stayed with me until the downhill he would have dropped me on the downhill and I’d have got second place,” De Gendt said of his winning move. “I could feel he was slowing a little bit so I had to try.”

 

The early moves

The race split on the long category 3 climb at the start of the race, with around 32 riders going clear as the GC favorites waited in the peloton behind.

The break went into the final circuits of Barcelona with a four-minute advantage, at which point De Gendt and Mohorič made their escape. The pair soon gained a strong lead as they worked together effectively while the remainder of the breakaway behind failed to co-operate.

An initial chase group of nine riders behind De Gendt and Mohorič formed and then failed before Koen Bouwman launched a solo chase at around 15km to go. Atilla Valter and two others bridged to Bouwman in the final circuit, before Valter narrowly held off the charging GC groups for third place.

The GC battle

With Valverde hoping to hop onto the podium, the Spanish veteran set his team to work in the peloton at around 25km to go. Enric Mas and then Dario Cataldo piled the pressure onto the diminished group of overall leaders as Yates, Thomas and Porte lost their teammates.

A flurry of attacks flew from the bunch at 5km to go, but Ineos Grenadiers were able to respond and secure their podium slots. Valverde finished fourth overall.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:06:10
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:22
3VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:42
4REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:46
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:46
6WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:46
7HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:46
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
9YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:46
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:46
11PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:46
12EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:46
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:46
14SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:46
15CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:46
16CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:46
17GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:46
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:46
20THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:46
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:46
22YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:46
23MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:58
24BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
26KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
27LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:07
28KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:07
29TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
30SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange2:25
31BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:25
32PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:04
33HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:40
34DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:40
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:49
36MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
37GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:49
38QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:49
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:49
40KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:11
41BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:18
42ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:26
43KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo4:28
44JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:28
45VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:28
46JOYCE ColinRally Cycling4:28
47KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo4:28
48KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech4:28
49LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:28
50SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:28
51RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech4:28
52PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:28
53STORER MichaelTeam DSM4:28
54IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation4:28
55BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:28
56GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:28
57CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:28
58GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech4:28
59BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team4:28
60HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:28
61KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange4:28
62DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:41
63MAS EnricMovistar Team4:41
64ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe5:06
65GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team5:06
66OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic5:06
67PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:06
68GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ5:06
69DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic5:06
70SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5:06
71CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:06
72BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange5:06
73MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:06
74VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal5:06
75DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates5:06
76KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5:06
77CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step5:06
78BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:10
79SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange6:10
80CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo6:10
81BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:10
82JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team6:10
83MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi6:10
84DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers6:10
85POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6:10
86SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe6:26
87HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma7:00
88TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech7:08
89DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:47
90VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo9:01
91RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo9:03
92LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic9:03
93GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation9:03
94BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ9:03
95STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo9:03
96HAGA ChadTeam DSM9:03
97ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:03
98MANNION GavinRally Cycling9:03
99ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates9:03
100VERONA CarlosMovistar Team9:03
101CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10:42
102KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo10:49
103HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation10:49
104KING BenRally Cycling10:49
105FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:49
106WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe10:49
107LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi10:49
108CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:49
109ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling10:49
110MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal10:49
111VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10:49
112PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech10:49
113ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:49
114BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10:49
115CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo10:49
116TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma10:49
117NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo10:49
118RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic10:49
119WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious10:49
120ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM10:49
121SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi10:49
122CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo10:49
123BRITTON RobRally Cycling10:49
124MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates10:49
125KANTER MaxTeam DSM10:49
126DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ10:49
127ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step10:49
128FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation10:49
129SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe10:49
130VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo10:49
131PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers 26:16:41
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:49
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
6CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:04
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
8CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:20
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:32
10HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:35
11WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:19
14QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:49
15MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:42
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal5:14
17BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:28
18BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:57
19MAS EnricMovistar Team6:02
20EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:42
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers7:27
22KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo10:46
24RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech11:43
25MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:18
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ13:39
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech14:23
28PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:06
29DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates17:51
30GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic18:00
31KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe18:45
32BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ23:35
33KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange24:03
34KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step25:01
35ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe26:27
36MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi27:11
37TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma27:25
38VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ27:46
39SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange29:13
40DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic29:27
41VERONA CarlosMovistar Team29:51
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM30:07
43GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma31:06
44CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team32:05
45PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious32:15
46DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers32:35
47DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates33:07
48CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo34:06
49HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates34:39
50MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious34:49
51TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech35:45
52URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo35:48
53SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange35:59
54DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech36:32
55VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal36:38
56BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo37:36
57STORER MichaelTeam DSM39:17
58LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo41:14
59JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team41:16
60HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma41:20
61MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi41:24
62KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech42:12
63RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo42:43
64DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step45:01
65GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech45:08
66DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal46:04
67ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates46:47
68PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team46:49
69IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation46:59
70VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo47:03
71STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo47:33
72VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo48:07
73FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS49:40
74BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma49:48
75GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team49:57
76SOLER MarcMovistar Team50:09
77BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team51:15
78KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo51:27
79POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious52:36
80HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team52:43
81FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation53:50
82HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux54:48
83SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo55:12
84TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:52
85VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team57:27
86PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic58:10
87SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team58:53
88HAGA ChadTeam DSM1:02:12
89CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:17
90BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02:47
91CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:03:11
92BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:03:52
93SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:04:21
94OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05:55
95KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:06:00
96ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:01
97WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:06:13
98HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06:15
99BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:05
100CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:07:25
101ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:08:05
102CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:09
103BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:09:13
104BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:22
105NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo1:09:30
106CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo1:09:35
107KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:11:07
108GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11:42
109LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:11:44
110ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:12:02
111MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:12:27
112JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:12:43
113CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:14:05
114PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:19:28
115ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:19:37
116ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:20:00
117ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:40
118MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:22:23
119DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:22:33
120LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:23:29
121BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:23:55
122SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi1:24:12
123KING BenRally Cycling1:24:13
124JOYCE ColinRally Cycling1:25:11
125GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:25:53
126SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:27:21
127MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:27:34
128KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:32:31
129LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi1:36:29
130RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44:26
131WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:55:09
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange16
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe13
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers11
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10
7CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9
8BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
9ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step6
10WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
11GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6
12SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
14MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
15IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation6
16STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo5
17KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo5
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
20BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4
21ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
22MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates4
23SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange3
24JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team3
25DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3
26TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech3
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2
30CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2
31JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
32CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2
33DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
34SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1
35SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
36ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
37CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 26:17:46
2HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:14
4VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:09
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:52
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe17:40
7ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe25:22
8VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ26:41
9SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange28:08
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team31:00
11HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates33:34
12TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech34:40
13DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech35:27
14VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal35:33
15STORER MichaelTeam DSM38:12
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo40:09
17MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi40:19
18RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo41:38
19GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech44:03
20ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates45:42
21HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team51:38
22SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo54:07
23BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:01:42
24SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:03:16
25ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:56
26WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:05:08
27BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:00
28ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:07:00
29CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:04
30GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10:37
31CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:13:00
32PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:18:23
33LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22:24
34BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:22:50
35GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:24:48
36KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:31:26
37RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:43:21
38WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:54:04
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange50
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers40
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal38
4BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma35
5THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers30
6VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team28
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
8WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation26
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma23
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious21
11CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team21
12SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team17
13DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates15
14PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14
15VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ13
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers12
17VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
18CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ9
20CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
21VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8
22URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo8
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
24BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma6
26TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
27GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic5
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
29KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3
31MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3
32HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
33DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2
34TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2
35LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
37ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
38BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
39MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1
40SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1
41DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1
42MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 78:51:04
2Team BikeExchange0:36
3Movistar Team14:11
4Team Jumbo-Visma26:10
5EF Education - Nippo26:48
6Deceuninck - Quick Step27:21
7UAE-Team Emirates31:42
8BORA - hansgrohe35:41
9Euskaltel - Euskadi41:26
10Trek - Segafredo42:47
11Bahrain - Victorious44:21
12Lotto Soudal45:02
13Astana - Premier Tech45:10
14Israel Start-Up Nation46:15
15Team Arkéa Samsic49:04
16Groupama - FDJ56:37
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:04
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31:11
19AG2R Citroën Team1:42:03
20Team DSM1:44:02
21Gazprom - RusVelo1:58:47
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS2:33:16
23Rally Cycling3:23:48

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

