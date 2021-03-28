Volta a Catalunya: Thomas de Gendt wins from breakaway; Adam Yates seals GC
Week-long race wraps up with frantic final stage in Barcelona as Ineos Grenadiers take a full sweep of the overall podium.
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) dropped final breakaway companion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and soloed to victory on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the GC after Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar teammates had piled the pressure onto Ineos Grenadiers in a bid to disrupt their stranglehold on the GC podium.
There was a flurry of attacks in the GC group inside the final circuit, however, Ineos Grenadiers was able to fend off Movistar’s aggression to keep Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas second and third on GC.
American pair Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) finished 12th and 13th respectively.
The victory was De Gendt’s fifth career stage win at the Volta a Catalunya.
“I was always successful here and so I tried to do my best,” stage-winner De Gendt said. “The first days I wasn’t very good but these last days I could feel some improvement. I had a really good day today. I’ve already won once in Barcelona, it’s special to win in such a big city.”
Mohorič and De Gendt had attacked out of the initial escape group on the first of the six Barcelona circuits. The powerful duo working together to hold off the chasers through to the final lap, at which point De Gendt made his move.
The Belgian attacked midway through the fearsome climb that punctuated the lap, punching away from Mohorič on the steep 17 percent slopes before time trialing clear through the final four kilometers.
“I knew I had to attack Mohorič because if he stayed with me until the downhill he would have dropped me on the downhill and I’d have got second place,” De Gendt said of his winning move. “I could feel he was slowing a little bit so I had to try.”
The early moves
The race split on the long category 3 climb at the start of the race, with around 32 riders going clear as the GC favorites waited in the peloton behind.
The break went into the final circuits of Barcelona with a four-minute advantage, at which point De Gendt and Mohorič made their escape. The pair soon gained a strong lead as they worked together effectively while the remainder of the breakaway behind failed to co-operate.
An initial chase group of nine riders behind De Gendt and Mohorič formed and then failed before Koen Bouwman launched a solo chase at around 15km to go. Atilla Valter and two others bridged to Bouwman in the final circuit, before Valter narrowly held off the charging GC groups for third place.
The GC battle
With Valverde hoping to hop onto the podium, the Spanish veteran set his team to work in the peloton at around 25km to go. Enric Mas and then Dario Cataldo piled the pressure onto the diminished group of overall leaders as Yates, Thomas and Porte lost their teammates.
A flurry of attacks flew from the bunch at 5km to go, but Ineos Grenadiers were able to respond and secure their podium slots. Valverde finished fourth overall.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:06:10
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|3
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|4
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:46
|6
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:46
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|9
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|11
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|12
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:46
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|14
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:46
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:46
|17
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:46
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46
|20
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:46
|22
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:46
|23
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:58
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|26
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|27
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07
|28
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:07
|29
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|30
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|2:25
|31
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:25
|32
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:04
|33
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:40
|34
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:40
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:49
|36
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|37
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:49
|38
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:49
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:49
|40
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:11
|41
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:18
|42
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:26
|43
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:28
|44
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:28
|45
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:28
|46
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|4:28
|47
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:28
|48
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:28
|49
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:28
|50
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:28
|51
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:28
|52
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:28
|53
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|4:28
|54
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:28
|55
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:28
|56
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:28
|57
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:28
|58
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:28
|59
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:28
|60
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:28
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|4:28
|62
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|63
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:41
|64
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:06
|65
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:06
|66
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:06
|67
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:06
|68
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:06
|69
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:06
|70
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5:06
|71
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:06
|72
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|5:06
|73
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:06
|74
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|5:06
|75
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:06
|76
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:06
|77
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:06
|78
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:10
|79
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|6:10
|80
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:10
|81
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:10
|82
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:10
|83
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:10
|84
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:10
|85
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:10
|86
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:26
|87
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:00
|88
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:08
|89
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:47
|90
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:01
|91
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:03
|92
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:03
|93
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:03
|94
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:03
|95
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9:03
|96
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|9:03
|97
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:03
|98
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|9:03
|99
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:03
|100
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|9:03
|101
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10:42
|102
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:49
|103
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:49
|104
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|10:49
|105
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:49
|106
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:49
|107
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:49
|108
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:49
|109
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|10:49
|110
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|10:49
|111
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10:49
|112
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:49
|113
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:49
|114
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:49
|115
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|116
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:49
|117
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:49
|118
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:49
|119
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:49
|120
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|10:49
|121
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:49
|122
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|123
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|10:49
|124
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:49
|125
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|10:49
|126
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:49
|127
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:49
|128
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:49
|129
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:49
|130
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|131
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:16:41
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:04
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32
|10
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|11
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:49
|15
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:42
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|5:14
|17
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:28
|18
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:57
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:02
|20
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:42
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:27
|22
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:14
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:46
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:43
|25
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:18
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:39
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:23
|28
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:06
|29
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:51
|30
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:00
|31
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:45
|32
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:35
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|24:03
|34
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:01
|35
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:27
|36
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:11
|37
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:25
|38
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:46
|39
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|29:13
|40
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:27
|41
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|29:51
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|30:07
|43
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:06
|44
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:05
|45
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:15
|46
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:35
|47
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:07
|48
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:06
|49
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:39
|50
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:49
|51
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:45
|52
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:48
|53
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|35:59
|54
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:32
|55
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|36:38
|56
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:36
|57
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|39:17
|58
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:14
|59
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:16
|60
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:20
|61
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41:24
|62
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:12
|63
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:43
|64
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:01
|65
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|45:08
|66
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|46:04
|67
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:47
|68
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|46:49
|69
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:59
|70
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:03
|71
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|47:33
|72
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|48:07
|73
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:40
|74
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:48
|75
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:57
|76
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|50:09
|77
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51:15
|78
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|51:27
|79
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:36
|80
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|52:43
|81
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:50
|82
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|54:48
|83
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:12
|84
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:52
|85
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|57:27
|86
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|58:10
|87
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|58:53
|88
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|1:02:12
|89
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:17
|90
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02:47
|91
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:11
|92
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03:52
|93
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:21
|94
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05:55
|95
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:00
|96
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:01
|97
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:13
|98
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06:15
|99
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:05
|100
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:07:25
|101
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:08:05
|102
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:09
|103
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:09:13
|104
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:22
|105
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:09:30
|106
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:09:35
|107
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:11:07
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11:42
|109
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:44
|110
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:12:02
|111
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:27
|112
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:12:43
|113
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:14:05
|114
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19:28
|115
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:19:37
|116
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:20:00
|117
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:40
|118
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:22:23
|119
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:33
|120
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:23:29
|121
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:23:55
|122
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:24:12
|123
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|1:24:13
|124
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|1:25:11
|125
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:53
|126
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27:21
|127
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27:34
|128
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:32:31
|129
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:36:29
|130
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44:26
|131
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:09
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|16
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|7
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|8
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|11
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|12
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|14
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|15
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|16
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|17
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|20
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|21
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|22
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|23
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|24
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|25
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|26
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|30
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2
|31
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|32
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|33
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|34
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|35
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|36
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|37
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:17:46
|2
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14
|4
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:09
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:52
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:40
|7
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:22
|8
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:41
|9
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|28:08
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:00
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:34
|12
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|34:40
|13
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:27
|14
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|35:33
|15
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|38:12
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:09
|17
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40:19
|18
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:38
|19
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|44:03
|20
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:42
|21
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51:38
|22
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:07
|23
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:01:42
|24
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:16
|25
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:56
|26
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05:08
|27
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:00
|28
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:07:00
|29
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:04
|30
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10:37
|31
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:13:00
|32
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:18:23
|33
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22:24
|34
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:22:50
|35
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:48
|36
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:31:26
|37
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:43:21
|38
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:04
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|38
|4
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|6
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|28
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|8
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|11
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|12
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|17
|13
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|14
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14
|15
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|17
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|21
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8
|22
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|24
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|26
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|27
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|29
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|31
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|32
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|33
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|34
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|35
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|36
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2
|37
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|38
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|39
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|40
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|41
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|42
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|78:51:04
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|14:11
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:10
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:48
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:21
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:42
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:41
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41:26
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:47
|11
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:21
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|45:02
|13
|Astana - Premier Tech
|45:10
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:15
|15
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:04
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|56:37
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:04
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:11
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:03
|20
|Team DSM
|1:44:02
|21
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:58:47
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:33:16
|23
|Rally Cycling
|3:23:48
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.