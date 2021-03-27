Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Peter Sagan scores opening win of the season

Adam Yates retains 45-second GC lead ahead of tricky final stage Sunday.

Peter Sagan won the chaotic bunch sprint of stage 6 of Volta a Catalunya on Saturday.

Sagan powered his way back from fifth wheel as the accelerations started in the bunch gallop in Mataró, squeezing through the middle of a pair of riders before edging out Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation), who took second. Juan Sebastián Molano came up late to finish third.

“I feel great. I was hoping for a win,” Sagan said after the race. “We made a plan to control the race at the start of the day, and I have to say thanks to all my teammates. They controlled the race from the start to the end. It was a very fast race today.”

The victory was the first of the Slovak’s season after a year complicated by a bout of COVID and long quarantine period in early February. The win comes well-timed for the former world champ as he sets his sights on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the next two weekends.

“The race was hard from the start of the week,” Sagan said. “After Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo without a longer break, to come here, I’m a bit tired now, but I’m very happy for this victory. It’s a good start to the season, especially what passed in the two months before I came here. It was not easy, but now it all looks nice.”

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to retain the race lead with an advantage of 45 seconds over nearest rival Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Ineos Grenadiers retain their sweep of the podium with Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas sitting second and third respectively.

American contenders Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) both finished without problem to maintain their 9th and 15th-places on GC with one stage remaining.

Final climb sees attacks

Final breakaway rider Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo) was scooped up by the bunch ahead of the short final climb of the Alt El Collet at 15km to go, at which point James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) started a flurry of attacks out of the peloton. The moves were all brought back by UAE Emirates and Bora Hansgrohe as they looked to set up a sprint.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) caught the bunch off-guard with a hard push off the sinuous descent off the 3km hill, riding to a 10-second lead only to be caught in the final drag into downtown Mataró as the sprinter’s teams looked to set up the final gallop.

What’s next:

The race wraps up with a 134km stage based in Barcelona on Sunday.

After a hilly start outside of the city, the peloton will complete laps of a downtown circuit featuring a short hill that hits 15 percent at its peak. It makes for a tough final stage to the Volta, and Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates will have to be on the alert in order to secure the Brit’s victory.

“It’s going to be a hard stage, I’ve done it a few times already and we all know it’s hard,” Yates said. “We have a nice buffer for first place, but second and third is not so secure, so we’ll see.”

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:23:18
2IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
3MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
4JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
5KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:00
6VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
7KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
9VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:00
10VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
11SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:00
13SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:00
14GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ0:00
15VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
17CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
18VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
19LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
20YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
22VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
23MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
24KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech0:00
25MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
26MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
27JOYCE ColinRally Cycling0:00
28PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
29KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
30WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
31THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
33MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
34CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:00
35HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
36KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
37CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
38WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:00
39CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
40GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
41GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
42SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:00
43PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
44BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
45CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo0:00
46SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
47MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
48ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
49HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
50BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
51QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
52KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
53DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
54BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
55TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
56GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
57BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
58OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
59MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:00
60MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
61PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
62HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
63JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
64CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
65EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
66KING BenRally Cycling0:00
67LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
68YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
69KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
70BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
71BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
72ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
73DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:00
74GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
75ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling0:00
76PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
77KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
78FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
80RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:00
81LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
82BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
83LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:00
84BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
85RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo0:00
86BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team0:00
87CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:00
88REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
89BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
90GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:00
91CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
92DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
93ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:29
95ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:29
96DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
97CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation0:29
98CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:39
99DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:39
100PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:59
101SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:07
102CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:07
103CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:07
104DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:12
105SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:15
106HAGA ChadTeam DSM1:26
107POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:26
108KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:29
109HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:29
110TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:29
111MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39
112ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:46
113URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:48
114DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:58
115SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:58
116CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:58
117ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:02
118NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo2:02
119VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo2:02
120HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
121HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma2:02
122PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech2:02
123BRITTON RobRally Cycling2:02
124MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
125VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:48
126STORER MichaelTeam DSM3:12
127ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling4:35
128BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:35
129BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ4:35
130DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ4:35
131KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo4:35
132FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:35
133RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic4:35
134STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo4:35
135MANNION GavinRally Cycling4:35
136BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange7:24
137BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi7:36
138ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:36
139MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal7:36
140SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo9:31
141WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe9:31
142ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:31
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers 23:08:45
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:49
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
6CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:04
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07
8CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:20
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:32
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:35
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46
13WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:54
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:19
16MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
17BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:46
18MAS EnricMovistar Team3:07
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:45
20BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:18
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:49
22EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:42
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8:43
24RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech9:01
25MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:06
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ13:39
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech14:23
28PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:24
29DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates14:56
30KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe15:25
31BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ16:18
32GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic18:00
33TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma18:22
34KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange21:21
35VERONA CarlosMovistar Team22:34
36ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe23:07
37MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi23:51
38KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step24:41
39SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange24:49
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo25:03
41DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic26:07
42VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal27:35
43VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ27:54
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM28:04
45DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers28:12
46GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma28:24
47BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo28:33
48CRAS SteffLotto Soudal28:49
49DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates29:47
50TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech30:23
51PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious30:57
52CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team32:05
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team34:35
54DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech34:38
55HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates34:39
56SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange35:23
57RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo35:26
58URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo35:48
59HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma36:06
60MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious36:21
61STORER MichaelTeam DSM36:35
62JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team36:52
63MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi37:00
64DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step38:00
65VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo38:00
66ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates39:30
67KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech39:30
68STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo40:16
69FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS40:37
70VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo40:52
71LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo40:53
72KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo42:24
73GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech42:26
74IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation44:17
75FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation44:47
76GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team46:37
77DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal48:03
78SOLER MarcMovistar Team48:06
79POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious48:12
80BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team48:33
81BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma49:27
82HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team50:49
83HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux52:06
84SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo52:30
85MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal53:19
86CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers54:08
87VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team54:45
88PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic54:50
89HAGA ChadTeam DSM54:55
90TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:14
91SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team55:33
92ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:58
93WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious57:10
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation57:12
95CATALDO DarioMovistar Team58:31
96CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step58:57
97ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM59:02
98SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe59:41
99BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:00:10
100BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00:15
101BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:15
102NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo1:00:27
103BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:00:32
104POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:01:14
105OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:35
106MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02:44
107KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:03:18
108MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:03:24
109GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:25
110ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:04:45
111CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:49
112BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:58
113CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:05:02
114CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo1:05:11
115BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:44
116KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:08:25
117CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:40
118LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:09:02
119JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:10:01
120PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:10:25
121ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:10:34
122ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11:37
123DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:13:30
124MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:15:06
125SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi1:15:09
126KING BenRally Cycling1:15:10
127BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:15:52
128LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16:12
129ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:17:20
130SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:18:21
131MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:18:31
132BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:19:31
133JOYCE ColinRally Cycling1:22:29
134GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:22:33
135KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:23:28
136ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:27:01
137LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:26
138MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:30:47
139ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:32:05
140BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:34:01
141RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:35:23
142WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:46:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange16
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers10
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe10
6CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9
7BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
8WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
9GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6
10SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6
11IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation6
12STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo5
13KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo5
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5
15THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
17BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4
18MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4
19ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
20MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates4
21JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team3
22DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
23DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3
24TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech3
25VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2
26LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
28SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2
29CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2
30JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
31DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
32SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1
33SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
34ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
35CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 23:09:52
2HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:28
3VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:47
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:12
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:11
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe14:18
7SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange23:42
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal26:28
9VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ26:47
10CRAS SteffLotto Soudal27:42
11TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech29:16
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team30:58
13DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech33:31
14HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates33:32
15RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo34:19
16STORER MichaelTeam DSM35:28
17MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi35:53
18ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates38:23
19LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo39:46
20GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech41:19
21HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team49:42
22SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo51:23
23MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal52:12
24ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:51
25WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious56:03
26ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM57:55
27SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe58:34
28BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux59:08
29BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:08
30GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:18
31CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:42
32CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:03:55
33BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:05:37
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:09:18
35BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:14:45
36LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:05
37BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:18:24
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:21:26
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:22:21
40ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:25:54
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:29:40
42RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:34:16
43WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:44:59
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange50
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers40
3BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma33
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team28
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
7WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation26
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma23
9MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
10DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates15
11CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team14
12PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14
13SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team14
14PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers12
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
16MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11
17CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10
18CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ8
20VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo8
22DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
24BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma6
26VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
29KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3
31GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3
32MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3
33MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3
34HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
35DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2
36TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2
37LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
38ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
39BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1
41SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1
42DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1
43MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 69:27:16
2Team BikeExchange0:36
3Movistar Team9:13
4Team Jumbo-Visma23:03
5EF Education - Nippo24:45
6Deceuninck - Quick Step24:57
7UAE-Team Emirates28:47
8BORA - hansgrohe29:01
9Euskaltel - Euskadi31:00
10Lotto Soudal34:25
11Trek - Segafredo37:02
12Astana - Premier Tech40:34
13Israel Start-Up Nation43:21
14Team Arkéa Samsic43:41
15Bahrain - Victorious43:48
16Groupama - FDJ53:59
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:23
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25:08
19Team DSM1:32:00
20AG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
21Gazprom - RusVelo1:44:24
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS2:25:22
23Rally Cycling3:04:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

