Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Peter Sagan scores opening win of the season
Adam Yates retains 45-second GC lead ahead of tricky final stage Sunday.
Peter Sagan won the chaotic bunch sprint of stage 6 of Volta a Catalunya on Saturday.
Sagan powered his way back from fifth wheel as the accelerations started in the bunch gallop in Mataró, squeezing through the middle of a pair of riders before edging out Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation), who took second. Juan Sebastián Molano came up late to finish third.
“I feel great. I was hoping for a win,” Sagan said after the race. “We made a plan to control the race at the start of the day, and I have to say thanks to all my teammates. They controlled the race from the start to the end. It was a very fast race today.”
The victory was the first of the Slovak’s season after a year complicated by a bout of COVID and long quarantine period in early February. The win comes well-timed for the former world champ as he sets his sights on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the next two weekends.
“The race was hard from the start of the week,” Sagan said. “After Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo without a longer break, to come here, I’m a bit tired now, but I’m very happy for this victory. It’s a good start to the season, especially what passed in the two months before I came here. It was not easy, but now it all looks nice.”
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to retain the race lead with an advantage of 45 seconds over nearest rival Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Ineos Grenadiers retain their sweep of the podium with Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas sitting second and third respectively.
American contenders Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) both finished without problem to maintain their 9th and 15th-places on GC with one stage remaining.
Final climb sees attacks
Final breakaway rider Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo) was scooped up by the bunch ahead of the short final climb of the Alt El Collet at 15km to go, at which point James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) started a flurry of attacks out of the peloton. The moves were all brought back by UAE Emirates and Bora Hansgrohe as they looked to set up a sprint.
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) caught the bunch off-guard with a hard push off the sinuous descent off the 3km hill, riding to a 10-second lead only to be caught in the final drag into downtown Mataró as the sprinter’s teams looked to set up the final gallop.
What’s next:
The race wraps up with a 134km stage based in Barcelona on Sunday.
After a hilly start outside of the city, the peloton will complete laps of a downtown circuit featuring a short hill that hits 15 percent at its peak. It makes for a tough final stage to the Volta, and Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates will have to be on the alert in order to secure the Brit’s victory.
“It’s going to be a hard stage, I’ve done it a few times already and we all know it’s hard,” Yates said. “We have a nice buffer for first place, but second and third is not so secure, so we’ll see.”
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:23:18
|2
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|3
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|5
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|7
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|9
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|10
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|11
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|14
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|15
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|17
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|19
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|20
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|22
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|23
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|24
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|25
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|26
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|27
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|0:00
|28
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|30
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|31
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|34
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|36
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|38
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|40
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|42
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|43
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|44
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|45
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|46
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|47
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|48
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|49
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|50
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|51
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|52
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|53
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|54
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|56
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|57
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|58
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|59
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|60
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|61
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|62
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|63
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|64
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|65
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|66
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|0:00
|67
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|68
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|69
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|70
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|71
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|72
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|73
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|74
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|75
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|0:00
|76
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|77
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|78
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|80
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|81
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|82
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|83
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|84
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|85
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|86
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|87
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|88
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|89
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|90
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|91
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|92
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|93
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29
|95
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:29
|96
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|97
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29
|98
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:39
|99
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|100
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|101
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|102
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|103
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|104
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12
|105
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|106
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|1:26
|107
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:26
|108
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29
|109
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29
|110
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:29
|111
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39
|112
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|113
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:48
|114
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58
|115
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|116
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:58
|117
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:02
|118
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:02
|119
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:02
|120
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|121
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:02
|122
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:02
|123
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|2:02
|124
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|125
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:48
|126
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|3:12
|127
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|4:35
|128
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:35
|129
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:35
|130
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:35
|131
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:35
|132
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:35
|133
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:35
|134
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:35
|135
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|4:35
|136
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|7:24
|137
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:36
|138
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:36
|139
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|7:36
|140
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:31
|141
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:31
|142
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:31
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:08:45
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:04
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46
|13
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:54
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|17
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:46
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:07
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:45
|20
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:49
|22
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:42
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:43
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:01
|25
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:06
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:39
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:23
|28
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:24
|29
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:56
|30
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:25
|31
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:18
|32
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:00
|33
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:22
|34
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|21:21
|35
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|22:34
|36
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:07
|37
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:51
|38
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:41
|39
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|24:49
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:03
|41
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:07
|42
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|27:35
|43
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:54
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|28:04
|45
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:12
|46
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:24
|47
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:33
|48
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|28:49
|49
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:47
|50
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:23
|51
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:57
|52
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:05
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|34:35
|54
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|34:38
|55
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:39
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|35:23
|57
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:26
|58
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:48
|59
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:06
|60
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:21
|61
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|36:35
|62
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:52
|63
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37:00
|64
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:00
|65
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:00
|66
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:30
|67
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:30
|68
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|40:16
|69
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|40:37
|70
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|40:52
|71
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:53
|72
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|42:24
|73
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:26
|74
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:17
|75
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:47
|76
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46:37
|77
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|48:03
|78
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|48:06
|79
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:12
|80
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:33
|81
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:27
|82
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:49
|83
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|52:06
|84
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:30
|85
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|53:19
|86
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:08
|87
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|54:45
|88
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:50
|89
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|54:55
|90
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:14
|91
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|55:33
|92
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:58
|93
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|57:10
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:12
|95
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|58:31
|96
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:57
|97
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|59:02
|98
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:41
|99
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:00:10
|100
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:15
|101
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:15
|102
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:00:27
|103
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:00:32
|104
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:01:14
|105
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:35
|106
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02:44
|107
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03:18
|108
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:24
|109
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:25
|110
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:04:45
|111
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:49
|112
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:58
|113
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05:02
|114
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:05:11
|115
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:44
|116
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:08:25
|117
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:40
|118
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:02
|119
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:10:01
|120
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:10:25
|121
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:10:34
|122
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11:37
|123
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:30
|124
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:15:06
|125
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:09
|126
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|1:15:10
|127
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:52
|128
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16:12
|129
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:17:20
|130
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:21
|131
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:31
|132
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:19:31
|133
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|1:22:29
|134
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:33
|135
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:23:28
|136
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:27:01
|137
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:26
|138
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30:47
|139
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32:05
|140
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34:01
|141
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:35:23
|142
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|16
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|3
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|6
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|7
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|8
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|9
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|10
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|11
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|12
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|13
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5
|15
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|17
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|18
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|19
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|20
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|21
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|22
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|23
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|24
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|25
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|26
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|28
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|29
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|30
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|31
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|32
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|33
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|34
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|35
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:09:52
|2
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|3
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:47
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:11
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:18
|7
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|23:42
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|26:28
|9
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:47
|10
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|27:42
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:16
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:58
|13
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:31
|14
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:32
|15
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:19
|16
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|35:28
|17
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35:53
|18
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:23
|19
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:46
|20
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:19
|21
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:42
|22
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:23
|23
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|52:12
|24
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:51
|25
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|56:03
|26
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|57:55
|27
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:34
|28
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59:08
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:08
|30
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:18
|31
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:42
|32
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:55
|33
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:05:37
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09:18
|35
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:45
|36
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:05
|37
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:18:24
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:26
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:22:21
|40
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:25:54
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:40
|42
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:34:16
|43
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:44:59
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|3
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|28
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|7
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|9
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|10
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|11
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|12
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14
|13
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|14
|14
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|20
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|22
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|24
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|26
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|29
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|31
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|32
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|33
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|34
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|35
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|36
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|37
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|39
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|41
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|42
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|43
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|69:27:16
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|9:13
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:03
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:45
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:57
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:47
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:01
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:00
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|34:25
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:02
|12
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:34
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:21
|14
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:41
|15
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:48
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:59
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:23
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25:08
|19
|Team DSM
|1:32:00
|20
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|21
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:44:24
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:25:22
|23
|Rally Cycling
|3:04:46
