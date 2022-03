Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Carapaz wins tough climbing stage, Higuita takes GC lead after two-up break

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) outkicked breakaway companion Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) for stage honors in a grey, grizzly day in the medium mountains of Volta a Catalunya.

The South American duo kicked away early in the explosive start to Saturday’s tough climbing stage and built out a huge lead over the peloton before sprinting for the flowers in Cambrils.

Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the kick for third, 48 seconds after Carapaz’s lunge for victory.

Higuita now takes the leader’s jersey ahead of the typically agressive final stage in Barcelona on Sunday, with Carapaz 16 second back in second overall.

Overnight GC leader João Almeida (UAE Emirates) finished with close rival Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) in the main group of chasers. The two slide down to third and fourth respectively.

This report will be updated