Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Lennard Kämna scores solo win

Adam Yates of Ineos Grenadiers retained the top overall podium position.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Friday’s stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya after attacking solo from a breakaway group of 41 riders that spent much of the day off the front.

Kämna finished 39 seconds ahead of Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), with Mikel Bizkarra of Euskatel rounding out the podium at 42 seconds.

The stage win came a day after Kämna nearly scored a solo victory after breaking away on stage 4 — he was the final member of an early breakaway to be caught on the summit finish to Port Ainé.

“I’m super happy with it. Yesterday I tried it already and it was a little too early, and the day before I didn’t have the best legs,” Kämna said after Friday’s win. “Now I tried it again and I’m super happy that in the end it worked out.”

Behind, Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates controlled the peloton for much of the 201.1km stage, and there was no change in the race’s top-10 on general classification.

“It’s not a release right now,” Kämna said. “It’s the first race of the season and It’s super nice to be here and have good shape and take a victory.”

Friday’s stage 5 was another day for the climbers, with a lumpy profile that included two categorized climbs, and the grinding cat 1 ascent of the Port de Monserrat (7.5km at 6.7 percent) falling 25km from the finish. Ineos Grenadiers allowed a sizable move to go up the road early, as nobody in the group posed a substantial threat to Yates’ lead. That said, the major group included a smattering of strong riders, among them Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), Marc Hirschi (UAE-Team Emirates), Bob Jungels (AG2R-Citroen), and Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), among many others.

Bizkarra was the best placed breakaway rider on GC, in 19th place at 4:07 down.

Cavagna attacked early alongside Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), and eventually went off on a solo move, reaching the base of the Monserrat climb by himself. Behind, the breakaway began to shed riders up the climb, with Bizkarra attacking alongside Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ).

Eventually the breakaway’s best climbers caught Cavagna near the summit of the climb. As the group looked around Kämna made his move on a hilly stretch of road, and his attack drew out Verona and Kruijswijk. After another regrouping on the descent Verona made a move on the downhill only to be caught with 10km to go.

Kämna made his move with 7.5km to go on the downhill, and the German crouched down in the super tuck position, pedaling as he sat on his downtube. Behind, the breakaway group hesitated, giving Kämna the moment of surprise he needed to escape for the win.

“I just see it and I have the feeling now it could be the right moment. I had the feeling in that moment. everybody was watching a littl bit and getting annoyed because it was not working well together, so I thought this could be the moment.”

Full report and results to follow.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4:29:13
2GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:39
3BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
4SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:44
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:44
6MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:44
7KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:44
8VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:44
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:44
10KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
11GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:44
12EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
13STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:44
14VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:44
15REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:44
16DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:44
17KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:48
18BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:51
19ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:53
20TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:53
21ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:59
22VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:59
23MAS EnricMovistar Team1:59
24MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:59
25YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:59
26CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:59
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:59
28CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:59
29CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:59
30MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:59
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:59
32GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:59
34MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:59
35VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:59
36MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:59
37TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
39WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59
40DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech1:59
41SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:59
42DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59
43BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:59
44MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:59
45KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:59
46YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:59
47KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo1:59
48HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:59
49QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59
50PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59
51PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:59
52FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:59
53VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:59
54CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:59
55GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:59
56DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:59
57STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo1:59
58POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:59
59PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:59
61BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:59
62RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech1:59
63FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
64BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team1:59
65SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:59
66HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59
67PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:59
68JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:59
69HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:59
70HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:59
71VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:26
72ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
73CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:56
74DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:56
75HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma3:32
76DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7:34
77GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team8:07
78RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo8:07
79VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:07
80JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:07
81DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates8:17
82SOLER MarcMovistar Team8:17
83ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates8:17
84CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo8:17
85ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM10:03
86BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:03
87CRAS SteffLotto Soudal10:03
88MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal10:03
89NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo10:03
90OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic10:03
91CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10:03
92SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team10:03
93LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ11:44
94BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:44
95PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech11:44
96GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation11:44
97BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange11:44
98KING BenRally Cycling11:44
99DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ11:44
100TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:44
101BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:44
102CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo11:44
103FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation11:44
104KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech11:44
105ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi11:44
106BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:44
107IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation11:44
108POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:44
109HAGA ChadTeam DSM11:44
110KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo11:44
111HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:44
112HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM11:44
113SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:44
114BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:44
115CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:28
116ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:28
117CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation14:28
118CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:28
119HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:46
120LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:47
121LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi19:47
122WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe19:47
123KANTER MaxTeam DSM19:47
124ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:47
125BRITTON RobRally Cycling19:47
126BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi19:47
127VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal19:47
128MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates19:47
129BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma19:47
130ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling19:47
131RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic19:47
132GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ19:47
133ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling19:47
134CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers19:47
135BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ19:47
136SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi19:47
137WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious19:47
138MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:47
139SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe19:47
140ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers19:47
141MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe19:47
142KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo19:47
143MANNION GavinRally Cycling19:47
144BROWN NathanRally Cycling19:47
145JOYCE ColinRally Cycling19:47
146LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic19:47
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers 18:45:27
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:49
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
6CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:04
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07
8CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:20
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:32
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:35
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46
13WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:54
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:19
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:31
17MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
18BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:46
19MAS EnricMovistar Team3:07
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:45
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:18
22KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:49
23EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:42
24GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8:43
25RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech9:01
26MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation11:27
27DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates12:58
28REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ13:39
29KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe13:56
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech14:23
31PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:24
32BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ16:18
33GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic18:00
34TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma18:22
35VERONA CarlosMovistar Team19:46
36KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange21:21
37ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe23:07
38MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi23:51
39KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step24:41
40SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange24:49
41CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo25:03
42DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic26:07
43DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers27:33
44VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal27:35
45VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ27:54
46HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM28:04
47CRAS SteffLotto Soudal28:10
48GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma28:24
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo28:33
50TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech28:58
51DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates29:47
52PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious30:57
53CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team32:05
54HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates33:10
55STORER MichaelTeam DSM33:23
56PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team33:36
57URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo34:00
58HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma34:04
59DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech34:38
60SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange35:23
61RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo35:26
62HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:48
63STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo35:49
64VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo35:58
65MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious36:21
66JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team36:52
67MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi37:00
68DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step37:31
69KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo37:49
70ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates39:01
71KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech39:30
72FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation40:12
73FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS40:37
74VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo40:52
75LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo40:53
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:24
77GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech42:26
78SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo43:02
79IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation44:23
80MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal45:43
81SOLER MarcMovistar Team46:08
82GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team46:37
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal46:51
84POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious48:12
85BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team48:33
86BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma49:27
87HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:04
88HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team50:49
89ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM51:26
90CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers52:10
91BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange53:08
92HAGA ChadTeam DSM53:29
93SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team54:26
94VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team54:45
95PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic54:50
96TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:14
97ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi55:14
98BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:40
99HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation56:43
100ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:58
101WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious57:10
102CATALDO DarioMovistar Team57:24
103BRITTON RobRally Cycling58:08
104NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo58:25
105SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe58:26
106CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step58:57
107POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:48
108BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:15
109MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00:42
110OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:35
111KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:03:18
112MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:03:24
113CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:03:55
114GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:25
115CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:49
116BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:58
117CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo1:05:11
118BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:44
119CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:11
120BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:08:16
121PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:08:23
122KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:08:25
123DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:08:58
124LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:09:02
125JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:10:01
126MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:10:31
127ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:10:34
128ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11:19
129BROWN NathanRally Cycling1:11:26
130SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi1:15:09
131KING BenRally Cycling1:15:10
132ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:15:18
133LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16:12
134SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:18:31
135MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:18:35
136BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:19:31
137ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:22:26
138JOYCE ColinRally Cycling1:22:29
139GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:22:33
140KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:23:28
141LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:26
142BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:29:26
143ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:30:19
144MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:30:47
145RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:30:48
146WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:36:35
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange16
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers10
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9
6BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
7WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
8GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6
9SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6
10KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo5
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
13ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
14BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4
15MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4
16ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
17JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team3
18DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
19VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2
20LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
21TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2
23CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2
24JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
25DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
26ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
27SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
28CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 18:46:34
2HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:28
3VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:47
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:12
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:11
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe12:49
7SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange23:42
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal26:28
9VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ26:47
10CRAS SteffLotto Soudal27:03
11TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech27:51
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team30:58
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates32:03
14STORER MichaelTeam DSM32:16
15DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech33:31
16RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo34:19
17MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi35:53
18ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates37:54
19LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo39:46
20GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech41:19
21SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo41:55
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal44:36
23HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team49:42
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM50:19
25BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux54:33
26ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:51
27WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious56:03
28SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe57:19
29BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:08
30CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:02:48
31GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:18
32CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:42
33BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:05:37
34BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:07:09
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:07:16
36LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:05
37BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:18:24
38ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:21:19
39GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:21:26
40KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:22:21
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:29:40
42RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:29:41
43WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:35:28
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange50
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers40
3BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma33
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers30
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team28
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
7WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation26
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma23
9MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
10DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates15
11CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team14
12PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14
13SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team14
14PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers12
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
16MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11
17CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10
18CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ8
20VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo8
22DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
24BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma6
26VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
29KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3
31MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3
32HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
33CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2
34LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
36BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
37MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1
38SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 56:17:22
2Team BikeExchange0:36
3Movistar Team8:14
4Team Jumbo-Visma23:03
5EF Education - Nippo24:45
6Deceuninck - Quick Step24:57
7UAE-Team Emirates28:47
8BORA - hansgrohe29:01
9Euskaltel - Euskadi31:00
10Lotto Soudal34:25
11Trek - Segafredo37:02
12Astana - Premier Tech40:34
13Israel Start-Up Nation43:21
14Team Arkéa Samsic43:41
15Bahrain - Victorious43:48
16Groupama - FDJ53:59
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:23
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23:06
19Team DSM1:30:34
20AG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
21Gazprom - RusVelo1:42:22
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS2:25:22
23Rally Cycling3:04:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic