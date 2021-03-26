Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Lennard Kämna scores solo win
Adam Yates of Ineos Grenadiers retained the top overall podium position.
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Friday’s stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya after attacking solo from a breakaway group of 41 riders that spent much of the day off the front.
Kämna finished 39 seconds ahead of Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), with Mikel Bizkarra of Euskatel rounding out the podium at 42 seconds.
The stage win came a day after Kämna nearly scored a solo victory after breaking away on stage 4 — he was the final member of an early breakaway to be caught on the summit finish to Port Ainé.
“I’m super happy with it. Yesterday I tried it already and it was a little too early, and the day before I didn’t have the best legs,” Kämna said after Friday’s win. “Now I tried it again and I’m super happy that in the end it worked out.”
Behind, Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates controlled the peloton for much of the 201.1km stage, and there was no change in the race’s top-10 on general classification.
“It’s not a release right now,” Kämna said. “It’s the first race of the season and It’s super nice to be here and have good shape and take a victory.”
Friday’s stage 5 was another day for the climbers, with a lumpy profile that included two categorized climbs, and the grinding cat 1 ascent of the Port de Monserrat (7.5km at 6.7 percent) falling 25km from the finish. Ineos Grenadiers allowed a sizable move to go up the road early, as nobody in the group posed a substantial threat to Yates’ lead. That said, the major group included a smattering of strong riders, among them Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), Marc Hirschi (UAE-Team Emirates), Bob Jungels (AG2R-Citroen), and Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), among many others.
Bizkarra was the best placed breakaway rider on GC, in 19th place at 4:07 down.
Cavagna attacked early alongside Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), and eventually went off on a solo move, reaching the base of the Monserrat climb by himself. Behind, the breakaway began to shed riders up the climb, with Bizkarra attacking alongside Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ).
Eventually the breakaway’s best climbers caught Cavagna near the summit of the climb. As the group looked around Kämna made his move on a hilly stretch of road, and his attack drew out Verona and Kruijswijk. After another regrouping on the descent Verona made a move on the downhill only to be caught with 10km to go.
Kämna made his move with 7.5km to go on the downhill, and the German crouched down in the super tuck position, pedaling as he sat on his downtube. Behind, the breakaway group hesitated, giving Kämna the moment of surprise he needed to escape for the win.
“I just see it and I have the feeling now it could be the right moment. I had the feeling in that moment. everybody was watching a littl bit and getting annoyed because it was not working well together, so I thought this could be the moment.”
Full report and results to follow.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:29:13
|2
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|3
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|4
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:44
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:44
|6
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|7
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:44
|8
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|10
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|11
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:44
|12
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|13
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:44
|14
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|15
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|16
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:44
|17
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|18
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|19
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:53
|21
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:59
|22
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|23
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|24
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:59
|25
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59
|28
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:59
|30
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:59
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59
|32
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59
|34
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:59
|35
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59
|36
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|37
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|39
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59
|40
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59
|41
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|42
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59
|43
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|44
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59
|45
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|46
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59
|47
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:59
|48
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59
|49
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59
|50
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59
|51
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|52
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:59
|53
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:59
|54
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|55
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59
|56
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|57
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:59
|58
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|59
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59
|61
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59
|63
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|64
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|65
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59
|66
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59
|67
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|68
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|69
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|70
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|71
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26
|72
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|73
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:56
|74
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:56
|75
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:32
|76
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:34
|77
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:07
|78
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:07
|79
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:07
|80
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:07
|81
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:17
|82
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|8:17
|83
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:17
|84
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:17
|85
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|10:03
|86
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:03
|87
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|10:03
|88
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|10:03
|89
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:03
|90
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:03
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10:03
|92
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|10:03
|93
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:44
|94
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:44
|95
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:44
|96
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:44
|97
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|11:44
|98
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|11:44
|99
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:44
|100
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:44
|101
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:44
|102
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:44
|103
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:44
|104
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:44
|105
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:44
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:44
|107
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:44
|108
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:44
|109
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|11:44
|110
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:44
|111
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:44
|112
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|11:44
|113
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:44
|114
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:44
|115
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:28
|116
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:28
|117
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:28
|118
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:28
|119
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:46
|120
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:47
|121
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:47
|122
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:47
|123
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|19:47
|124
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:47
|125
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|126
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:47
|127
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|19:47
|128
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:47
|129
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:47
|130
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|131
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:47
|132
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:47
|133
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|134
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:47
|135
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:47
|136
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:47
|137
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:47
|138
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:47
|139
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:47
|140
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:47
|141
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:47
|142
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:47
|143
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|144
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|145
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|19:47
|146
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:47
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:45:27
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:04
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46
|13
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:54
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|17
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|18
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:46
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:07
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:45
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|22
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:49
|23
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:42
|24
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:43
|25
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:01
|26
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:27
|27
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:58
|28
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:39
|29
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:56
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:23
|31
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:24
|32
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:18
|33
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:00
|34
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:22
|35
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|19:46
|36
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|21:21
|37
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:07
|38
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:51
|39
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:41
|40
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|24:49
|41
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:03
|42
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:07
|43
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:33
|44
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|27:35
|45
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:54
|46
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|28:04
|47
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|28:10
|48
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:24
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:33
|50
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:58
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:47
|52
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:57
|53
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:05
|54
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:10
|55
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|33:23
|56
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|33:36
|57
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:00
|58
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:04
|59
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|34:38
|60
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|35:23
|61
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:26
|62
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:48
|63
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|35:49
|64
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:58
|65
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:21
|66
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:52
|67
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37:00
|68
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:31
|69
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|37:49
|70
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:01
|71
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:30
|72
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:12
|73
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|40:37
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|40:52
|75
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:53
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:24
|77
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:26
|78
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:02
|79
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:23
|80
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|45:43
|81
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|46:08
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46:37
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|46:51
|84
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:12
|85
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:33
|86
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:27
|87
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50:04
|88
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:49
|89
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|51:26
|90
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:10
|91
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|53:08
|92
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|53:29
|93
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|54:26
|94
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|54:45
|95
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:50
|96
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:14
|97
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55:14
|98
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:40
|99
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|56:43
|100
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:58
|101
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|57:10
|102
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|57:24
|103
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|58:08
|104
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|58:25
|105
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:26
|106
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:57
|107
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:48
|108
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:15
|109
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:42
|110
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:35
|111
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03:18
|112
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:24
|113
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:55
|114
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:25
|115
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:49
|116
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:58
|117
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:05:11
|118
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:44
|119
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:11
|120
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:08:16
|121
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08:23
|122
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:08:25
|123
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08:58
|124
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:02
|125
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:10:01
|126
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:10:31
|127
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:10:34
|128
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11:19
|129
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|1:11:26
|130
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:09
|131
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|1:15:10
|132
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:15:18
|133
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16:12
|134
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:31
|135
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:35
|136
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:19:31
|137
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:22:26
|138
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|1:22:29
|139
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:33
|140
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:23:28
|141
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:26
|142
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29:26
|143
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30:19
|144
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30:47
|145
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:30:48
|146
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:35
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|16
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|3
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|6
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|7
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|8
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|9
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|10
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|14
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|15
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|16
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|17
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|18
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|20
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|21
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|23
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|24
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|25
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|26
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|27
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|28
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:46:34
|2
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|3
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:47
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:11
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:49
|7
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|23:42
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|26:28
|9
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:47
|10
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|27:03
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:51
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:58
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:03
|14
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|32:16
|15
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:31
|16
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:19
|17
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35:53
|18
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:54
|19
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:46
|20
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:19
|21
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:55
|22
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|44:36
|23
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:42
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|50:19
|25
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|54:33
|26
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:51
|27
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|56:03
|28
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:19
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:08
|30
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02:48
|31
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:18
|32
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:42
|33
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:05:37
|34
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07:09
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07:16
|36
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:05
|37
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:18:24
|38
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:21:19
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:26
|40
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:22:21
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:40
|42
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:29:41
|43
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:28
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|3
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|28
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|7
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|9
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|10
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|11
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|12
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14
|13
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|14
|14
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|20
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|22
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|24
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|26
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|29
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|31
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|32
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|33
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|34
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|36
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|37
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|38
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56:17:22
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|8:14
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:03
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:45
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:57
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:47
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:01
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:00
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|34:25
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:02
|12
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:34
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:21
|14
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:41
|15
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:48
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:59
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:23
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23:06
|19
|Team DSM
|1:30:34
|20
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|21
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:42:22
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:25:22
|23
|Rally Cycling
|3:04:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.