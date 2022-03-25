Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Ethan Vernon scores from chaotic bunch kick
WorldTour rookie takes huge win as João Almeida moves to top of GC.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Young Brit Ethan Vernon (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya for a palmarès-topping win in Vilanova i la Geltrú.
WorldTour rookie Vernon beat Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and Dorian Godon (Ag2r-Citroen) after a chaotic sprint marked by an approach riddled with road furniture and frenetic action.
Although all the favorites all finished safely in the bunch, there was a change at the top of the general classification, as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) gained the one second he needed to take the leader’s jersey from Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) at an intermediate sprint 16.5km from the finish.
Top sprint, @EthanVernon22 👊#VoltaCatalunya101 pic.twitter.com/ypKYFV1FMf
— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) March 25, 2022
Canadian champion Guillaume Boivin (Israel-PremierTech) led on the finishing straight, but faded into fourth as Vernon, Bauhaus and Godon passed him, with Vernon kicking to victory.
“It’s brilliant,” said Vernon at the line, conducting a career-first post-victory interview. “We weren’t too far off on stage two [when Vernan finished fourth], and I knew what I had to do to correct it. We did it today, and it worked perfectly.”
There was a messy run-in to the line following the intermediate sprint, where Almeida finished third behind Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) to pick up the decisive one second.
Arkea-Samsic will have hoped that sprinter Hugo Hoffstetter could have helped protect Quintana’s GC lead in this sprint, but he was marginally edged out by the Portuguese rival in the messy sprint.
Multiple attacks were launched in the aftermath of that sprint, with even some GC contenders including Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) getting involved.
In all the drama there were also some splits in the peloton, with Vernan among those riders caught out.
“It was quite chaotic. It split at the bonus sprint, just before the last climb. We missed the split, so we had to ride to bring it back.
“At that point I thought it was over because I could see the front of the race was miles away. The lads did a great job to bring it back and put me in a good position in the final kilometres.”
Vernan’s teammate and final lead-out man Ilan Van Wilder crashed inside the final kilometer, with many riders having to swerve around him to avoid going down themselves.
But generally Quick-Step AlphaVinyl did a great job in delivering Vernon to victory.
“Dries [Devenyns] rode all day for me, and the guys at the end when it split all were helping to bring it back, so without them I wouldn’t be here.”
Routine start, wild finale
A strong headwind that blew into the peloton for much of the race made this a long, slow day at the Volta a Catalunya.
Three riders braved the trying conditions by going up the road to form the day’s break: Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma).
They had established a lead by the top of the day’s only climb, the category three Coll de Comiols, where Nicolau took maximum points.
With the gap at 3-30, the drowsy peloton was at last shaken awake when UAE Team Emirates upped the pace following a change of direction 91km from the finish.
The peloton remained together, but the gap to the break plummeted rapidly, until it was down to just 30 seconds a mere 10km later as other teams battled to remain at the front.
The gap grew again, however, when the pace in the peloton slackened off again, and was back up to two minutes with 60km to go.
They were still kept well under control by the peloton, and the catch was made 20km from the finish, just prior to the intermediate sprint.
There was a fierce fight between Quintana’s Arkea-Samsix, Almeida’s UAE Team Emirates and Uno-X all vied for the best position heading into the sprint, with the latter two ultimately getting the better of Arkea-Samic.
In the aftermath of that sprint, Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and a Lotto-Soudal tried to go clear, in a move that was the first of many attempts to slip clear of the peloton in the finale.
But the sprinters teams kept matters under control, setting up a bunch finish in which Vernon was triumphant.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:21:17
|2
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|4
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|5
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|6
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|8
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|11
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|12
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|13
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|14
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|15
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|16
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|17
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|18
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|19
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|20
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|21
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|22
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|23
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:00
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|25
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|27
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|28
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|30
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|31
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:00
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|33
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|34
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|36
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|0:00
|37
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:00
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|40
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|41
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|42
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|43
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|44
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|46
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:00
|47
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|48
|TRÆEN Torstein
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|49
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|50
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|51
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|52
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|53
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|54
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|56
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|57
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|58
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|59
|EIKING Odd Christian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|60
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|61
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|62
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|63
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|64
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|65
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|66
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|67
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|68
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|69
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|70
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|71
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|72
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|73
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|74
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|75
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|76
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|77
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|78
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|79
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|80
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|81
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|82
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|83
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|84
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|85
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|86
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|87
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|88
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|89
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|90
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|91
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|92
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:00
|93
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|94
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|95
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|96
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|97
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|98
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|99
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|100
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|101
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|102
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|103
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|0:00
|104
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|105
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|106
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|107
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:23
|108
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:32
|109
|FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:23
|110
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:28
|111
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:45
|112
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|113
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:50
|114
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:50
|115
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|116
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:04
|117
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|118
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:27
|119
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:37
|120
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:37
|121
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|3:26
|122
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:35
|123
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|3:35
|124
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|125
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:45
|126
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:45
|127
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:45
|128
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|3:45
|129
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45
|130
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:04
|131
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:04
|132
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:25
|133
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:48
|134
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|4:48
|135
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:48
|136
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:48
|137
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:48
|138
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:48
|139
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:12
|140
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:26:09
|2
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:01
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:07
|4
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|5
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18
|7
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:24
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|10
|TRÆEN Torstein
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:35
|11
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:57
|12
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:00
|14
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|15
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:05
|16
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:08
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|18
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:31
|19
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|20
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|21
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|22
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20
|24
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:24
|25
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:25
|26
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:45
|27
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58
|28
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|29
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|4:48
|30
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:36
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:38
|32
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:55
|33
|EIKING Odd Christian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:12
|34
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:18
|35
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8:38
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:42
|37
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|38
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:14
|39
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:15
|40
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:11
|41
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:56
|42
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|12:19
|43
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:36
|44
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:02
|45
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:26
|46
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:55
|47
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|15:22
|48
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|49
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:34
|50
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:40
|51
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:07
|52
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:07
|53
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|16:30
|54
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|16:36
|55
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:46
|56
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:49
|57
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:07
|58
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:20
|59
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:51
|60
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:07
|61
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:47
|62
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|19:00
|63
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:04
|64
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:11
|65
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:31
|66
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:04
|67
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:17
|68
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:47
|69
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:49
|70
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22:51
|71
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:02
|72
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:49
|73
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:25
|74
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:49
|75
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:49
|76
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:18
|77
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:35
|78
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25:37
|79
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:05
|80
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:05
|81
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:24
|82
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|28:27
|83
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:36
|84
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:44
|85
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:26
|86
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30:46
|87
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:00
|88
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:46
|89
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33:01
|90
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|34:16
|91
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:45
|92
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|93
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|35:56
|94
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|36:08
|95
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|36:12
|96
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|36:27
|97
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|36:41
|98
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:02
|99
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|37:31
|100
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|37:48
|101
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:30
|102
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|39:56
|103
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:31
|104
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:31
|105
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42:36
|106
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:38
|107
|FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:01
|108
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:29
|109
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|43:45
|110
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43:55
|111
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|44:20
|112
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44:49
|113
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44:56
|114
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|46:46
|115
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|48:02
|116
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|48:09
|117
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|48:13
|118
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|48:58
|119
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|49:41
|120
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|50:50
|121
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|50:54
|122
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53:38
|123
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|53:53
|124
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|53:58
|125
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|55:56
|126
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56:32
|127
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|56:38
|128
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|59:13
|129
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:35
|130
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:17
|131
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:44
|132
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01:50
|133
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02:28
|134
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|1:04:44
|135
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:54
|136
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:59
|137
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:45
|138
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|1:09:35
|139
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:23
|140
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:25
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|3
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|11
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|5
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|6
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|10
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|11
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|13
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|14
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|15
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|17
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3
|18
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|19
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|20
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3
|21
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|3
|22
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|23
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|24
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|26
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|27
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|28
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|29
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:26:09
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:07
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|4
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:00
|6
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:08
|7
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|8
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|9
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:24
|11
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|12
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:36
|13
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:56
|14
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:55
|15
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|15:22
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|17
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:40
|18
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:07
|19
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:07
|20
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|16:36
|21
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:49
|22
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:47
|23
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|19:00
|24
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:31
|25
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22:51
|26
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:49
|27
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25:37
|28
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:36
|29
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:00
|30
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33:01
|31
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|35:56
|32
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|36:27
|33
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|36:41
|34
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|37:48
|35
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:31
|36
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42:36
|37
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43:55
|38
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44:49
|39
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|48:13
|40
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|49:41
|41
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|53:53
|42
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|53:58
|43
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|55:56
|44
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|59:13
|45
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:35
|46
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:17
|47
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:44
|48
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|1:04:44
|49
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:45
|50
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|1:09:35
|51
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:23
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|2
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|20
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|5
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|14
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|12
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|10
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|10
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|12
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|14
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|17
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|4
|18
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|20
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3
|21
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|23
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2
|24
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|25
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|27
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|28
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1
|29
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|30
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|31
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|67:19:59
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:10
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:16
|5
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|7:52
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:50
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:17
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:41
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:34
|11
|Cofidis
|19:50
|12
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|21:01
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:30
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|23:45
|15
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:28
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:46
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:59
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32:55
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35:43
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:03
|21
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|52:55
|22
|Burgos-BH
|54:56
|23
|Team DSM
|55:34
|24
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:08:29
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.