Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Ethan Vernon scores from chaotic bunch kick

WorldTour rookie takes huge win as João Almeida moves to top of GC.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Young Brit Ethan Vernon (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya for a palmarès-topping win in Vilanova i la Geltrú.

WorldTour rookie Vernon beat Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and Dorian Godon (Ag2r-Citroen) after a chaotic sprint marked by an approach riddled with road furniture and frenetic action.

Although all the favorites all finished safely in the bunch, there was a change at the top of the general classification, as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) gained the one second he needed to take the leader’s jersey from Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) at an intermediate sprint 16.5km from the finish.

Canadian champion Guillaume Boivin (Israel-PremierTech) led on the finishing straight, but faded into fourth as Vernon, Bauhaus and Godon passed him, with Vernon kicking to victory.

“It’s brilliant,” said Vernon at the line, conducting a career-first post-victory interview. “We weren’t too far off on stage two [when Vernan finished fourth], and I knew what I had to do to correct it. We did it today, and it worked perfectly.”

There was a messy run-in to the line following the intermediate sprint, where Almeida finished third behind Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) to pick up the decisive one second.

Arkea-Samsic will have hoped that sprinter Hugo Hoffstetter could have helped protect Quintana’s GC lead in this sprint, but he was marginally edged out by the Portuguese rival in the messy sprint.

Multiple attacks were launched in the aftermath of that sprint, with even some GC contenders including Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) getting involved.

In all the drama there were also some splits in the peloton, with Vernan among those riders caught out.

“It was quite chaotic. It split at the bonus sprint, just before the last climb. We missed the split, so we had to ride to bring it back.

“At that point I thought it was over because I could see the front of the race was miles away. The lads did a great job to bring it back and put me in a good position in the final kilometres.”

Vernan’s teammate and final lead-out man Ilan Van Wilder crashed inside the final kilometer, with many riders having to swerve around him to avoid going down themselves.

But generally Quick-Step AlphaVinyl did a great job in delivering Vernon to victory.

“Dries [Devenyns] rode all day for me, and the guys at the end when it split all were helping to bring it back, so without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Routine start, wild finale

João Almeida overtakes the lead. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

A strong headwind that blew into the peloton for much of the race made this a long, slow day at the Volta a Catalunya.

Three riders braved the trying conditions by going up the road to form the day’s break: Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma).

They had established a lead by the top of the day’s only climb, the category three Coll de Comiols, where Nicolau took maximum points.

With the gap at 3-30, the drowsy peloton was at last shaken awake when UAE Team Emirates upped the pace following a change of direction 91km from the finish.

The peloton remained together, but the gap to the break plummeted rapidly, until it was down to just 30 seconds a mere 10km later as other teams battled to remain at the front.

The gap grew again, however, when the pace in the peloton slackened off again, and was back up to two minutes with 60km to go.

They were still kept well under control by the peloton, and the catch was made 20km from the finish, just prior to the intermediate sprint.

There was a fierce fight between Quintana’s Arkea-Samsix, Almeida’s UAE Team Emirates and Uno-X all vied for the best position heading into the sprint, with the latter two ultimately getting the better of Arkea-Samic.

In the aftermath of that sprint, Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and a Lotto-Soudal tried to go clear, in a move that was the first of many attempts to slip clear of the peloton in the finale.

But the sprinters teams kept matters under control, setting up a bunch finish in which Vernon was triumphant.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:21:17
2BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
3GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
4BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
5GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
6LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH0:00
8OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:00
9HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
11AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
12GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
13SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
14GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
15BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:00
16CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:00
17RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
18CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
19PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
20MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
21POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
22PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
23PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:00
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
26JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
27SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
28OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
30O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:00
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
33VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
34BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
36DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis0:00
37PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:00
38RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
40MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
41DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
42CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
43HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
44BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
45CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
46HERRADA JoséCofidis0:00
47OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
48TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
49HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
50REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
51BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
52ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
53HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
54SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:00
55TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
56CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
57ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
58HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
59EIKING Odd ChristianEF Education-EasyPost0:00
60HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
61WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
62KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
63BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
64SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
65NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:00
66PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
67VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
68PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:00
69PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
70GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
71BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
72CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
73PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
74VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
75BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
76DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
77BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
78VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:00
79SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
80CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
81HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
82ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
83MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
84CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
85DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
86VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
87DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
88TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo0:00
89GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:00
90VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
91ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
92TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:00
93ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
94GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
95BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
96LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
97CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:00
98CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
99CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
100GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
101WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
102COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
103HERRADA JesúsCofidis0:00
104CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
105DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:00
106MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH0:00
107VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:23
108HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:32
109FLÓREZ Miguel EduardoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:23
110GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:28
111IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:45
112SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
113CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:50
114CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:50
115KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:53
116CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:04
117BARTA WillMovistar Team2:06
118JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
119MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:37
120OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:37
121ARMÉE SanderCofidis3:26
122DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:35
123VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM3:35
124VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
125ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:45
126SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:45
127DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma3:45
128MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH3:45
129STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ3:45
130PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:04
131CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech4:04
132BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:25
133NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:48
134LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:48
135CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma4:48
136WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech4:48
137BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma4:48
138HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:48
139POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost6:12
140HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 22:26:09
2QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:01
3HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:07
4AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:18
5POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:18
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:18
7JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:21
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:24
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:27
10TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:35
11BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:57
12HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:00
13RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:00
14OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:03
15VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:05
16VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:08
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:13
18CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:31
19BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:38
20SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:46
21REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:58
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:07
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20
24SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:24
25PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:25
26KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma3:45
27CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:58
28VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:10
29NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH4:48
30ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team5:36
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:38
32VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:55
33EIKING Odd ChristianEF Education-EasyPost6:12
34BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:18
35GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:38
36PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ8:42
37PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
38KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost9:14
39MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi10:15
40PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe11:11
41BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma11:56
42HERRADA JesúsCofidis12:19
43HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:36
44CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost13:02
45ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ14:26
46PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:55
47VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM15:22
48LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15:33
49WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team15:34
50CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost15:40
51HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:07
52BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:07
53HERRADA JoséCofidis16:30
54DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM16:36
55ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic16:46
56VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ16:49
57SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates17:07
58DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17:20
59ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe17:51
60PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:07
61BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team18:47
62VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal19:00
63BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ19:04
64CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost19:11
65PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:31
66OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic20:04
67VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:17
68WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech22:47
69HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team22:49
70CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team22:51
71CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers23:02
72NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:49
73VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team24:25
74MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ24:49
75GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic24:49
76DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic25:18
77CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech25:35
78CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi25:37
79MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi26:05
80BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:05
81GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma26:24
82DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma28:27
83STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ28:36
84CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo29:44
85DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:26
86IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech30:46
87DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:00
88SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:46
89GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33:01
90CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma34:16
91WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech34:45
92CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team35:01
93ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma35:56
94CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH36:08
95BOL JetseBurgos-BH36:12
96TOUMIRE HugoCofidis36:27
97GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma36:41
98TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo37:02
99CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma37:31
100HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM37:48
101BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech38:30
102PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM39:56
103HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team41:31
104HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:31
105BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi42:36
106COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates42:38
107FLÓREZ Miguel EduardoTeam Arkéa Samsic43:01
108GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team43:29
109JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco43:45
110CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi43:55
111PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis44:20
112PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers44:49
113SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi44:56
114HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic46:46
115OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH48:02
116BARTA WillMovistar Team48:09
117MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH48:13
118ARMÉE SanderCofidis48:58
119CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal49:41
120RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team50:50
121POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost50:54
122SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:38
123GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma53:53
124HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team53:58
125GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco55:56
126BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi56:32
127MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH56:38
128PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH59:13
129VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00:35
130SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:01:17
131BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1:01:44
132CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01:50
133HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02:28
134DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis1:04:44
135OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:06:54
136BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:06:59
137ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:08:45
138LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:09:35
139DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma1:12:23
140LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:13:25
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious12
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates11
3HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM11
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
5GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
6VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
7QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic10
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates6
9GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team5
10BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi4
11OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
12HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe4
13PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4
14HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
15JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
16PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
17DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3
18SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
19NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
20PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3
21MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH3
22BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2
23ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
24LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
25DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
26COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2
27BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2
28MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1
29HERRADA JesúsCofidis1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 22:26:09
2HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:07
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:18
4JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:21
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:00
6VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:08
7BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:38
8SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:46
9MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:07
10SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:24
11VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:10
12ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team5:36
13BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma11:56
14PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:55
15VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM15:22
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15:33
17CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost15:40
18HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:07
19BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:07
20DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM16:36
21VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ16:49
22BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team18:47
23VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal19:00
24PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:31
25CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team22:51
26NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:49
27CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi25:37
28STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ28:36
29DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:00
30GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33:01
31ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma35:56
32TOUMIRE HugoCofidis36:27
33GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma36:41
34HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM37:48
35HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team41:31
36BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi42:36
37CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi43:55
38PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers44:49
39MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH48:13
40CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal49:41
41GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma53:53
42HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team53:58
43GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco55:56
44PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH59:13
45VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00:35
46SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:01:17
47BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1:01:44
48DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis1:04:44
49ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:08:45
50LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:09:35
51DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma1:12:23
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi21
2OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates18
4ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ16
5HERRADA JesúsCofidis14
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic14
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates12
8PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM12
9O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
10HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM10
11HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe10
12BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi9
13AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates9
14PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5
17MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH4
18NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
19DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3
20MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH3
21JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2
22SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2
23SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2
24KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2
25BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2
26CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2
27MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1
28DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1
29CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
30MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
31WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 67:19:59
2Bahrain - Victorious1:04
3INEOS Grenadiers7:10
4Groupama - FDJ7:16
5Uno-X Pro Cycling Team7:32
6Movistar Team7:52
7BORA - hansgrohe8:50
8Trek - Segafredo9:17
9EF Education-EasyPost10:41
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:34
11Cofidis19:50
12Equipo Kern Pharma21:01
13Astana Qazaqstan Team21:30
14Lotto Soudal23:45
15Jumbo-Visma24:28
16AG2R Citroën Team29:46
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:59
18Team Arkéa Samsic32:55
19Euskaltel - Euskadi35:43
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA40:03
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco52:55
22Burgos-BH54:56
23Team DSM55:34
24Israel - Premier Tech1:08:29

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

