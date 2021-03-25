Volta a Catalunya stage 4: Esteban Chaves takes win atop Port Ainé

Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) takes the mountain top win on stage 4 Volta a Catalunya.

Launching an explosive, unanswered move at 7.2km to go, the Colombian held off an elite chase group on the 2,400 meter-high finale.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the reduced bunch sprint for the line.

Chaves moves into sixth in the GC on his first win in nearly two years.

How it happened

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the last man of an all-day break, surviving through the base of the final climb an ascent to Porte Ainé.

The main group was driven by Ineos Grenadiers riding in support of overall race leader Adam Yates.

Two-time world time trial champion Rohan Dennis, who won the time trial stage earlier in the week, took massive pulls, towing Richie Porte, Richard Carapaz, Geraint Thomas, and Yates.

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) shadowed the grenadiers, with Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (both Movistar Team) following closely.

Dennis’ work for the day was done with 12.8km to go, and Carpaz took over leading the Yate group for the next two kilometers until he had a mechanical issue.

While Carapaz’s bike was serviced by Shimano neutral support, the Movistar riders moved to the front.

Sensing movement, Steve Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) attacked but was quickly brought back after just 1km by the Grenadiers.

Just as Carapaz made his way back to the lead group, Chaves launched an explosive move that went unanswered with only 7.5km to go.

While the Colombian had initially just 14 seconds, his advantage dropped to 11 seconds, but he found his legs again and made a big push with 3km to go.

With a 1:01 deficit on Yates at the beginning of the stage — and sitting in 8th place — all the GC contenders appeared unconcerned with the gap which had stretched to 25 seconds.

Suddenly, Mas popped off the front, and what looked like a move to set up for an attack by Valverde evaporated. Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) was also dropped just a few meters later.

Chaves continued to tap out a tempo that looked to be untouchable until the final kilometer.

In the final few hundred meters, Woods went to the front to chase after Chaves, and the Canadian was marked by Thomas, Yates, Valverde and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), who did what they could to limit any GC damage.

Ineos Grenadiers now occupy the entire podium at the 100th edition of this Spanish race.

Lead ➡️ 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝. A fine team ride on the queen stage sees @AdamYates7 finish alongside @GeraintThomas86 + @richie_porte and it's now a Grenadiers 1⃣-2⃣-3⃣ on GC 🔥 Chapeau to Esteban Chaves on the solo win 🎩 @GreenEDGEteam #VoltaCatalunya100 pic.twitter.com/6KuKFeQAz7 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 25, 2021