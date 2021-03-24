Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 3: Adam Yates soars to mountaintop win

Yates takes over the race lead in the first of two consecutive climbing tests.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) took the stage 3 win of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) went with Yates’ attack midway up the final climb but was not able to stay with the twin riding for the British squad.

“I just felt good,” Yates said. “I had enough momentum and enough speed to go straight past.”

This is Yates’ first win of the season, and on a climb that he last won in 2019.

“My first victory for my new team. I’m really happy,” said Yates.

How it happened

A nine-man break had escaped early on and had as much as a five-minute advantage at 45 kilometers of racing to go.

This advantage was steadily brought back by the chasing peloton, with overall leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) protected by teammates.

Into the remaining 12km of the final climb with 7 percent average grades, the break came apart and 6 remained, as Marc Soler (Movistar Team) was shed from the main bunch.

Shortly after the Movistar leader was dropped Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana Premier-Tech) were also shed.

Stage 2 winner Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) took teammates Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, and Geraint Thomas into the final 10km, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) moved to the front, policed by Porte and Kuss.

The remains of the break with Sean Bennett (Trek-Segafredo) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) pressed on for another kilometer until Bennett could not hold Arensman’s wheel.

Valverde launched another attack chasing after the sole leader Arensman, and only Carapaz responded. But moments later, a powerful-looking Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) hopped on Carapaz’s wheel, continued on, and brought back Valverde.

With less than five kilometers left, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) brought the group together behind Arensman.

Yates blasted out of the main group with Kuss, and connected with Carapaz and Quintana, dropping the Trek-Segafredo rider.

Behind the action, race leader Almeida and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) could not match the tempo on the front and settle into the chase group.

The four continued to attack each other while behind them riders were coming off both ends of the chase group as the general classification was up for grabs.

Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) rocketed out of the remains of the chase group, after the leaders with less than 3.8km to go.

Yates and Kuss traded attacks which dropped Carapaz and an already fading Valverde. Seeing the attrition, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) went after the lead group.

Just inside of 2km to go, Yates launched an attack — the final blow to Kuss — and quickly pulled away from his pursuers.

In the final kilometer, Chaves surged past the American Kuss who looked to be moving backward.

Yates gave a victory salute with Chaves in pursuit, while veteran Spanish rider Valverde pushed back into third place.

Yates’ teammate Thomas missed out on the stage podium but rode into fourth overall.

With a strong finish on the day, Porte is now in second place overall, giving the Ineos Grenadiers three of the top four general classification placings.

“It was a long climb, a very hard climb,” said Yates. “Everything was perfect and in the end, we had cards to play — and we played them well, with Richie going with the first move and then I came across and just kept going.”

What’s to come

Stage 4 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya, from Ripoll to Port Ainé (166.5km) will again test the climbers.

The cat 1 climb over the Port de Toses (3.1km at 9.1 percent) awaits at 32km, followed by the HC climb over the Port de Cantó (24.7 at 4.4 percent), and then the conclusion of the stage on the Port Ainé (19km at 7.5 percent)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5:00:58
2CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:13
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:19
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:31
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:31
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
7CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:31
8WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:36
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:36
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:36
12YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:36
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:36
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:36
15MAS EnricMovistar Team0:46
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
17BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:03
18BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:09
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:09
20MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:21
21TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:29
23MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:29
24KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:07
26CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo2:07
27WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious2:35
28VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:39
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:42
30ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:48
31PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:56
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:56
33RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech2:56
34LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:06
35CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma3:06
36HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:06
37DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:10
38ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma3:10
39EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:36
40ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo4:00
41CRAS SteffLotto Soudal4:02
42HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma4:12
43MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:18
44REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:23
45MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:45
46DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates4:55
47ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe5:15
48NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo5:19
49VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5:34
50BRITTON RobRally Cycling5:43
51FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:43
52BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:04
53MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal6:04
54TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:06
55HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:06
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6:18
57PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:31
58MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma7:05
59CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team7:18
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic7:32
61EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:33
62ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:59
63ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates8:03
64CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:27
65STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo8:32
66VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:11
67BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team9:11
68SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team9:25
69SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech9:25
70KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo9:25
71NOVIKOV SavvaEquipo Kern Pharma9:43
72DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers10:11
73CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:11
74ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:11
75KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech10:11
76DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic10:11
77IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation10:11
78KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange10:11
79KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step10:11
80HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team10:11
81FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:11
82GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team10:11
83RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo10:11
84CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo10:11
85BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma10:11
86BROWN NathanRally Cycling10:11
87URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo10:54
88BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:13
89STORER MichaelTeam DSM11:15
90BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:43
91DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
92GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech11:51
93CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo11:51
94DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:27
95FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:43
96BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo12:43
97BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:43
98JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12:43
99BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:43
100BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:43
101NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo12:43
102VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo12:43
103HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:43
104GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma12:43
105KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo12:43
106ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:43
107PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech12:43
108GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation12:43
109ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo12:49
110MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal13:35
111BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange13:35
112DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:49
113KRON AndreasLotto Soudal14:22
114SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo14:22
115TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech14:22
116GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma14:27
117KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo15:27
118SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15:27
119OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic15:27
120PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:27
121CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation15:27
122MANNION GavinRally Cycling15:27
123ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling15:27
124SOLER MarcMovistar Team15:27
125ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling15:27
126VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15:27
127MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi15:27
128HAGA ChadTeam DSM15:27
129LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ15:27
130MARQUEZ MartiEquipo Kern Pharma15:27
131DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15:27
132CATALDO DarioMovistar Team15:27
133SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange15:27
134MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates15:27
135HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation15:27
136SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi15:27
137SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange15:27
138HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:27
139JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:34
140MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:49
141MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious16:53
142CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step16:53
143BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:53
144POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious17:38
145VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo17:38
146JOYCE ColinRally Cycling17:38
147RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic17:53
148SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe17:53
149KANTER MaxTeam DSM17:53
150POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:18
151LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic19:50
152ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers19:59
153KING BenRally Cycling19:59
154NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious20:09
155BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20:11
156GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ20:28
157BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ20:41
158VACEK KarelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:17
159WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe21:26
160ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step21:26
161LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi21:26
162MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe21:26
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers9:44:21
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:53
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
6VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:04
7CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:14
8YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:21
9CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:21
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:24
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
12VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:30
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:33
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:35
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:37
16MAS EnricMovistar Team1:40
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46
18MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52
19WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:54
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:07
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:24
22TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21
23BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious3:22
24BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:23
25CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo3:44
26HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:47
27GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:52
28DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:04
29RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech4:09
30CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma4:14
31ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma4:21
32LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:25
33HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:33
34VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:55
35EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:01
36CRAS SteffLotto Soudal5:05
37HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma5:14
38WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious5:18
39ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo5:33
40REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:46
41MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:50
42HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:00
43CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:24
44PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:25
45MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma8:46
46SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech9:31
47GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10:07
48CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:41
49ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi10:47
50KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step10:55
51IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation10:57
52DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic11:06
53KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo11:19
54KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange11:28
55ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:30
56URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo11:34
57DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers11:46
58BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma12:07
59BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma12:17
60DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:40
61STORER MichaelTeam DSM12:40
62BRITTON RobRally Cycling13:03
63GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma13:23
64BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma13:27
65HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates13:46
66PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14:00
67BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ14:02
68FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:11
69BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo14:25
70VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ14:39
71DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates14:46
72ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe15:05
73TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech15:14
74GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma15:29
75KRON AndreasLotto Soudal15:32
76ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15:35
77FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:37
78SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo15:45
79BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange16:06
80SOLER MarcMovistar Team16:09
81ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM16:09
82SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange16:17
83PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious16:25
84HAGA ChadTeam DSM16:27
85SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange16:40
86TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:46
87BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:12
88MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi17:34
89MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious17:40
90ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates17:53
91VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:24
92KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo18:25
93MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:26
94VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo18:27
95CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:21
96BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team19:50
97VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team19:54
98SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe20:33
99DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step20:34
100KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech20:37
101BROWN NathanRally Cycling20:53
102POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:20
103DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:22
104VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo21:26
105NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo21:38
106JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team21:54
107NOVIKOV SavvaEquipo Kern Pharma22:30
108BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:36
109SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team22:42
110RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo23:07
111BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi23:11
112STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo24:45
113MANNION GavinRally Cycling25:26
114ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling25:29
115CATALDO DarioMovistar Team25:39
116OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic25:48
117GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team25:57
118SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe26:01
119MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates26:05
120FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:05
121MARQUEZ MartiEquipo Kern Pharma26:18
122BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:30
123CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo26:43
124HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team27:08
125GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation27:23
126HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation27:34
127CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo27:47
128NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo27:48
129MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:53
130GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech27:54
131MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal28:03
132SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi28:15
133CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation28:25
134ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:47
135JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:11
136CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step29:21
137LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic29:41
138PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech29:55
139BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:57
140KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo29:57
141DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ30:30
142JOYCE ColinRally Cycling30:30
143GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ30:34
144MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi30:43
145PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:09
146NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious31:34
147ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling31:39
148LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ32:00
149KANTER MaxTeam DSM32:25
150EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:31
151POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious33:11
152LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi34:56
153ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step35:57
154KING BenRally Cycling36:42
155BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ37:27
156ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers37:49
157MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe38:17
158BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS38:18
159RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic38:51
160HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39:00
161WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe44:05
162VACEK KarelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS46:58
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
2DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers10
3KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10
4BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
5CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
6SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6
7CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
8KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo5
9ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
11ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
12MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4
13GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma3
14TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
15JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
16CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
17EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9:45:10
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:35
3VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:41
4KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:44
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:46
6BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:33
7CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma3:25
8ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma3:32
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:36
10HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:44
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:06
12CRAS SteffLotto Soudal4:16
13WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious4:29
14CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team7:35
15MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma7:57
16ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:41
17DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech11:51
18STORER MichaelTeam DSM11:51
19BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma12:38
20HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:57
21VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ13:50
22ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe14:16
23TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech14:25
24GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma14:40
25KRON AndreasLotto Soudal14:43
26SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo14:56
27ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM15:20
28SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange15:28
29BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:23
30ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates17:04
31MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal17:37
32CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:32
33SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe19:44
34NOVIKOV SavvaEquipo Kern Pharma21:41
35BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:47
36RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo22:18
37BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi22:22
38MARQUEZ MartiEquipo Kern Pharma25:29
39HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team26:19
40GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation26:34
41CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo26:58
42NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo26:59
43GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech27:05
44LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic28:52
45PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech29:06
46BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:08
47GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ29:45
48MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi29:54
49ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling30:50
50KANTER MaxTeam DSM31:36
51EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:42
52MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe37:28
53BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:29
54RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic38:02
55WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe43:16
56VACEK KarelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS46:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers26
2CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange24
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers14
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
6MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11
8CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
9VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8
10WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
11PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team6
12TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
13PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers4
14SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3
15MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2
17ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
18BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 29:14:04
2Team BikeExchange2:58
3Team Jumbo-Visma3:50
4Movistar Team5:25
5EF Education - Nippo6:25
6BORA - hansgrohe8:26
7Lotto Soudal8:33
8Team DSM10:13
9UAE-Team Emirates10:25
10Deceuninck - Quick Step11:21
11Israel Start-Up Nation13:09
12Bahrain - Victorious13:34
13Equipo Kern Pharma15:14
14Trek - Segafredo16:19
15Euskaltel - Euskadi18:59
16Team Arkéa Samsic20:47
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits21:24
18Astana - Premier Tech22:48
19Groupama - FDJ30:33
20Gazprom - RusVelo35:07
21Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:17
22AG2R Citroën Team44:13
23Rally Cycling57:34
24Team Qhubeka ASSOS58:20

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic