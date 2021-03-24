Volta a Catalunya stage 3: Adam Yates soars to mountaintop win
Yates takes over the race lead in the first of two consecutive climbing tests.
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) took the stage 3 win of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) went with Yates’ attack midway up the final climb but was not able to stay with the twin riding for the British squad.
“I just felt good,” Yates said. “I had enough momentum and enough speed to go straight past.”
This is Yates’ first win of the season, and on a climb that he last won in 2019.
“My first victory for my new team. I’m really happy,” said Yates.
How it happened
A nine-man break had escaped early on and had as much as a five-minute advantage at 45 kilometers of racing to go.
This advantage was steadily brought back by the chasing peloton, with overall leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) protected by teammates.
Into the remaining 12km of the final climb with 7 percent average grades, the break came apart and 6 remained, as Marc Soler (Movistar Team) was shed from the main bunch.
Shortly after the Movistar leader was dropped Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana Premier-Tech) were also shed.
Stage 2 winner Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) took teammates Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, and Geraint Thomas into the final 10km, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) moved to the front, policed by Porte and Kuss.
The remains of the break with Sean Bennett (Trek-Segafredo) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) pressed on for another kilometer until Bennett could not hold Arensman’s wheel.
Valverde launched another attack chasing after the sole leader Arensman, and only Carapaz responded. But moments later, a powerful-looking Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) hopped on Carapaz’s wheel, continued on, and brought back Valverde.
With less than five kilometers left, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) brought the group together behind Arensman.
Yates blasted out of the main group with Kuss, and connected with Carapaz and Quintana, dropping the Trek-Segafredo rider.
Great to see another win! Well done @AdamYates7 @INEOSGrenadiers #VoltaCatalunya100 https://t.co/iRCfdnFYDi
— INEOS Grenadier (@INEOSGrenadier) March 24, 2021
Behind the action, race leader Almeida and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) could not match the tempo on the front and settle into the chase group.
The four continued to attack each other while behind them riders were coming off both ends of the chase group as the general classification was up for grabs.
Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) rocketed out of the remains of the chase group, after the leaders with less than 3.8km to go.
Yates and Kuss traded attacks which dropped Carapaz and an already fading Valverde. Seeing the attrition, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) went after the lead group.
Just inside of 2km to go, Yates launched an attack — the final blow to Kuss — and quickly pulled away from his pursuers.
In the final kilometer, Chaves surged past the American Kuss who looked to be moving backward.
Yates gave a victory salute with Chaves in pursuit, while veteran Spanish rider Valverde pushed back into third place.
Yates’ teammate Thomas missed out on the stage podium but rode into fourth overall.
With a strong finish on the day, Porte is now in second place overall, giving the Ineos Grenadiers three of the top four general classification placings.
“It was a long climb, a very hard climb,” said Yates. “Everything was perfect and in the end, we had cards to play — and we played them well, with Richie going with the first move and then I came across and just kept going.”
What’s to come
Stage 4 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya, from Ripoll to Port Ainé (166.5km) will again test the climbers.
The cat 1 climb over the Port de Toses (3.1km at 9.1 percent) awaits at 32km, followed by the HC climb over the Port de Cantó (24.7 at 4.4 percent), and then the conclusion of the stage on the Port Ainé (19km at 7.5 percent)
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:00:58
|2
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:13
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|5
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:31
|8
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:36
|12
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:36
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03
|18
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:09
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|20
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|21
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29
|23
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:29
|24
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:07
|26
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:07
|27
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:35
|28
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:39
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:42
|30
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:48
|31
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:56
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:56
|33
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:56
|34
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:06
|35
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:06
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:06
|37
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:10
|38
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:10
|39
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:36
|40
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:00
|41
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|4:02
|42
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:12
|43
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:18
|44
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:23
|45
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:45
|46
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:55
|47
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:15
|48
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:19
|49
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:34
|50
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|5:43
|51
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:43
|52
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:04
|53
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|6:04
|54
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:06
|55
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:06
|56
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:18
|57
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:31
|58
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:05
|59
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:18
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:32
|61
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:33
|62
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:59
|63
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:03
|64
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:27
|65
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:32
|66
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:11
|67
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:11
|68
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9:25
|69
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:25
|70
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:25
|71
|NOVIKOV Savva
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:43
|72
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:11
|73
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:11
|74
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:11
|75
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:11
|76
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:11
|77
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:11
|78
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:11
|79
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:11
|80
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:11
|81
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:11
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:11
|83
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:11
|84
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:11
|85
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:11
|86
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|10:11
|87
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:54
|88
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:13
|89
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|11:15
|90
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:43
|91
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|92
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:51
|93
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:51
|94
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:27
|95
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:43
|96
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|97
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:43
|98
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:43
|99
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:43
|100
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:43
|101
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:43
|102
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:43
|103
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:43
|104
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:43
|105
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:43
|106
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:43
|107
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:43
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:43
|109
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:49
|110
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:35
|111
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|13:35
|112
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|113
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|14:22
|114
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:22
|115
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:22
|116
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:27
|117
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:27
|118
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:27
|119
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:27
|120
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:27
|121
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:27
|122
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|15:27
|123
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|15:27
|124
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|15:27
|125
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|15:27
|126
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15:27
|127
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:27
|128
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|15:27
|129
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:27
|130
|MARQUEZ Marti
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:27
|131
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:27
|132
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|15:27
|133
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|15:27
|134
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:27
|135
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:27
|136
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:27
|137
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|15:27
|138
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:27
|139
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:34
|140
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:49
|141
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:53
|142
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:53
|143
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:53
|144
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:38
|145
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:38
|146
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|17:38
|147
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:53
|148
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:53
|149
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17:53
|150
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:18
|151
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:50
|152
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:59
|153
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|19:59
|154
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:09
|155
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:11
|156
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:28
|157
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:41
|158
|VACEK Karel
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:17
|159
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:26
|160
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:26
|161
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21:26
|162
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:26
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:44:21
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|6
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:14
|8
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:21
|9
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:21
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|12
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37
|16
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52
|19
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:54
|20
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24
|22
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21
|23
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:22
|24
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:23
|25
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:44
|26
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:47
|27
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:52
|28
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:04
|29
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:09
|30
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:14
|31
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:21
|32
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|33
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:33
|34
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:55
|35
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:01
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|5:05
|37
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:14
|38
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|39
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:33
|40
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:46
|41
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:50
|42
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:00
|43
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:24
|44
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:25
|45
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:46
|46
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:31
|47
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:07
|48
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:41
|49
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:47
|50
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:55
|51
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:57
|52
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:06
|53
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:19
|54
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|11:28
|55
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:30
|56
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:34
|57
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:46
|58
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:07
|59
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:17
|60
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:40
|61
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|12:40
|62
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|13:03
|63
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:23
|64
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:27
|65
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:46
|66
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14:00
|67
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:02
|68
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:11
|69
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:25
|70
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:39
|71
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:46
|72
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:05
|73
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:14
|74
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:29
|75
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:32
|76
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:35
|77
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:37
|78
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:45
|79
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|16:06
|80
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16:09
|81
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|16:09
|82
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|16:17
|83
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:25
|84
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|16:27
|85
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|16:40
|86
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:46
|87
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:12
|88
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:34
|89
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:40
|90
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:53
|91
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:24
|92
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:25
|93
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:26
|94
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:27
|95
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:21
|96
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:50
|97
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:54
|98
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:33
|99
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:34
|100
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:37
|101
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|20:53
|102
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:20
|103
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:22
|104
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:26
|105
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|21:38
|106
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:54
|107
|NOVIKOV Savva
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|22:30
|108
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:36
|109
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|22:42
|110
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:07
|111
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:11
|112
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|24:45
|113
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|25:26
|114
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|25:29
|115
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|25:39
|116
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:48
|117
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:57
|118
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:01
|119
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:05
|120
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:05
|121
|MARQUEZ Marti
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|26:18
|122
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:30
|123
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|26:43
|124
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:08
|125
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:23
|126
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:34
|127
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:47
|128
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:48
|129
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:53
|130
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:54
|131
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|28:03
|132
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28:15
|133
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:25
|134
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:47
|135
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:11
|136
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:21
|137
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:41
|138
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:55
|139
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:57
|140
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|29:57
|141
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:30
|142
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|30:30
|143
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:34
|144
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30:43
|145
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:09
|146
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:34
|147
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|31:39
|148
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:00
|149
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|32:25
|150
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:31
|151
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:11
|152
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34:56
|153
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:57
|154
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|36:42
|155
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:27
|156
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:49
|157
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:17
|158
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|38:18
|159
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:51
|160
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39:00
|161
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:05
|162
|VACEK Karel
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|46:58
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|3
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|5
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|6
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|7
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|8
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|11
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|12
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3
|14
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|15
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|16
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|17
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:45:10
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:35
|3
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:44
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:46
|6
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:33
|7
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:25
|8
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:32
|9
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:36
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:44
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:06
|12
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|4:16
|13
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:29
|14
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:35
|15
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:57
|16
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:41
|17
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:51
|18
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|11:51
|19
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:38
|20
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:57
|21
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:50
|22
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:16
|23
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:25
|24
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:40
|25
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|14:43
|26
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:56
|27
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|15:20
|28
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|15:28
|29
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:23
|30
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:04
|31
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|17:37
|32
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:32
|33
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:44
|34
|NOVIKOV Savva
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|21:41
|35
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:47
|36
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:18
|37
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22:22
|38
|MARQUEZ Marti
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|25:29
|39
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:19
|40
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:34
|41
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:58
|42
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|26:59
|43
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:05
|44
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:52
|45
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:06
|46
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:08
|47
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:45
|48
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:54
|49
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|30:50
|50
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|31:36
|51
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:42
|52
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:28
|53
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:29
|54
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:02
|55
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:16
|56
|VACEK Karel
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|46:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|2
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|24
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|5
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|9
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|11
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|13
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|14
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|15
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|17
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|18
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:14:04
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|2:58
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:50
|4
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:25
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:26
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8:33
|8
|Team DSM
|10:13
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:25
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:21
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:09
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:34
|13
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:14
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:19
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:59
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:47
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:24
|18
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:48
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:33
|20
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|35:07
|21
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:17
|22
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:13
|23
|Rally Cycling
|57:34
|24
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:20
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.