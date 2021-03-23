Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Rohan Dennis pockets time trial win

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) posted the fastest time in the 18.5-kilometer time trial on stage 2 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took over the overall race lead with a strong performance in the “race of truth.”

Rémy Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) posted early best time and was in the hot seat until the two-time world time trial champion bested the Frenchman by a handful of seconds.

This is Dennis’ first victory since September 2019.

Full report and results to follow.