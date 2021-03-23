Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Rohan Dennis pockets time trial win
João Almeida assumes the overall lead of the week-long Spanish race with strong performance in the race against the clock.
Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) posted the fastest time in the 18.5-kilometer time trial on stage 2 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took over the overall race lead with a strong performance in the “race of truth.”
Rémy Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) posted early best time and was in the hot seat until the two-time world time trial champion bested the Frenchman by a handful of seconds.
This is Dennis’ first victory since September 2019.
Full report and results to follow.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 2 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:27
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:29
|5
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|8
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|9
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|11
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|13
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:53
|14
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:54
|15
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:58
|17
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|18
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01
|19
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|20
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.