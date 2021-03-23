Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Rohan Dennis pockets time trial win

João Almeida assumes the overall lead of the week-long Spanish race with strong performance in the race against the clock.

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) posted the fastest time in the 18.5-kilometer time trial on stage 2 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took over the overall race lead with a strong performance in the “race of truth.”

Rémy Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) posted early best time and was in the hot seat until the two-time world time trial champion bested the Frenchman by a handful of seconds.

This is Dennis’ first victory since September 2019.

Full report and results to follow.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 2 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers22:27
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:29
5KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:33
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:35
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:35
8ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
9DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:39
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:47
11MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
12KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:53
13SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:53
14VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:54
15CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:55
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:58
17BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
18DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:01
19DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
20GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
