Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Kaden Groves edges Phil Bauhaus in small bunch sprint

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Kaden Groves made it two wins in two days for (BikeExchange-Jayco), as he edged out Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) in a reduced bunch sprint.

Yesterday’s winner and overall leader Michael Matthews turned provider today, leading out the sprint. Although Bauhaus had the prime spot on Matthews’ wheel, Groves was able to come around the German to take the victory.

It was not a perfect day for BikeExchange-Jayco, however, as their GC leader Simon Yates was absent from the leading group of around 50 riders, after he had gone down in a crash that occurred just before the wind helped cause a split in the peloton.

Full report to follow.