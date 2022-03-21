Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Michael Mathews battles to uphill sprint win

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in an uphill drag race against Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).

Launching his sprint on the right-hand side of the road with Colbrelli on the left, Matthews had just about more power than the Italian who was second, with Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) taking third.

It is Matthews’ first victory since August 2020, and confirmation that the Australian is back to his best after an impressive fourth-place finish at Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time,” Matthews said at the post-race interview. “You can see how much this means to the team. It’s been a long time without a victory for me now, so to come back to a finish that I knew well from a couple of years ago [Matthews also won here in Saint Feliu de Guixols at the 2019 edition, —ed] to now win again, it means so much.

“My wife and my dog are here to support me, it’s so nice to be able to cross the finish line and give my wife a massive hug. It just means so much.

“This course suits me quite well. A hard race, and then an uphill sprint to the finish…knowing the finish from a couple of years ago also helped me.”

Earlier in the day, Matthews’ BikeExchange-Jayco team had brought the stage to life by splitting the race into echelons.

“The team did a great job today, we split in the crosswind. It was a little bit too far to go through, so we decided to back off and save it for the final,” he said.

The stage started out normally enough, with a six-man group going clear in rainy conditions, featuring Marco Brenner (Team DSM), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Carlos Canal, Antonio Jesus Soto (both Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), and Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma).

The rain eased off, but the wind didn’t, and halfway into the stage echelons formed and the peloton split into pieces, with a front group of around 20 riders going clear and catching the initial breakaway.

Along with Matthews’ BikeExchange-Jayco squad, Israel-PremierTech were the other main beneficiaries, with almost their entire line-ups present in the front group, including their respective GC leaders Simon Yates and Michael Woods.

Jumbo-Visma had some representation with Rohan Dennis and Steven Kruijswijk, and Ineos Grenadiers had one rider in Pavel Sivakov, but the likes of Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar and Arkéa-Samsic’s Nairo Quintana missed out altogether.

Ultimately, there were enough teams left behind with an incentive to want to bring the lead group back, and after a committed chase, the catch was made, 50km from the finish.

In the easing up that followed, Caicedo — who had been in the day’s initial break — took advantage by jumping clear from the peloton, and was joined by Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Theo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Team DSM) and Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH) (but not an unfortunate Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën), who punctured having made the juncture to Caicedo.

Although Uno-X at first seemed intent on chasing it down, the gap to this new leading group was allowed to grow to greater than one minute.

With the rain drizzling once more, the break started to split up on the final classified climb of the day, the category three Alt de Romanya, with only Serry, Armitai, and Hvideberg remaining together at the top, 25km from the finish.

Delacroix rejoined on the descent, but their days were numbered as the peloton bared down on them, with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) doing a long turn at the front to bring it down to fifteen seconds with 15km left to ride.

Following help from his Bahrain-Victorious teammates, and then Jumbo-Visma, the catch was made 8km from the finish, setting the stage for a sprint finish.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl took control in the final kilometers for their man Andrea Bagioli, although it was Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) who was the final domestique to lead out the sprint, before Colbrelli and Matthews burst from behind his wheel to sprint for second and first.

Shortly before Carapaz had been out the back of the peloton following a crash on the descent of Alta de Romanya so did well to return to the very front of the race.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) was another crash victim from earlier in the day, but he too recovered to finish in the bunch.

Ultimately, none of the major pre-race favorites lost any significant time, ahead of another punchy stage Tuesday.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:47:11
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:00
3PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
4BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
5HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
7CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
8PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
9HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
10VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
11JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
12GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
13MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
14CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
16BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
18HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
19AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
21MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
22DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
23TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
24EIKING Odd ChristianEF Education-EasyPost0:00
25QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
26VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
27VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
28O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
29BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
30SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
34KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
35VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
36CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
37TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
38VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM0:00
39PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
40MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
41IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
42CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
43BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
44WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
45MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
46GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
47SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:00
48KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
49HERRADA JoséCofidis0:00
50NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
51BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
52OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
53STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:00
54CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
55RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
56MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
57CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
59VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
60YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
61LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
62PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
63BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
64ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
65REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
66HERRADA JesúsCofidis0:00
67HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
68VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
69DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
70HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:00
71CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
72GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
73ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
74DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
75PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
77DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
78VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:00
79NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:29
80MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:30
81WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:36
82HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:41
83WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
84NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:55
85KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:19
86PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:26
87ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:26
88MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:56
89ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma2:31
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:38
91CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:59
92SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
93HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:59
94GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3:19
95DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:19
96DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3:19
97GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3:19
98ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe3:19
99DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3:19
100VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:32
101SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:32
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:02
103MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH5:03
104CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:10
105PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers7:10
106SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi8:56
107ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:56
108BOL JetseBurgos-BH8:56
109COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM8:56
110PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH8:56
111CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team8:56
112CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma8:56
113HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team8:56
114SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:56
115CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost8:56
116BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech8:56
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost8:56
118TORRES AlbertMovistar Team8:56
119PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM10:46
120POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost10:46
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:46
122BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo10:48
123GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma10:48
124OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13:38
125ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team13:38
126DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis13:38
127GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:10
128FLÓREZ Miguel EduardoTeam Arkéa Samsic14:10
129HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:57
130TOUMIRE HugoCofidis15:30
131TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo16:13
132MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi16:54
133BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:54
134BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi16:54
135MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH16:54
136CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH16:54
137CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal16:54
138VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:54
139HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal16:54
140BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe16:54
141ARMÉE SanderCofidis16:54
142DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:54
143BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ16:54
144DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma16:54
145BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16:54
146CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi16:54
147LAZKANO OierMovistar Team16:54
148CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:54
149OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH16:54
150COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates16:54
151GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team16:54
152CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma16:54
153PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma16:54
154GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:54
155BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious16:54
156BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM16:54
157HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious16:54
158SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team16:54
159BARTA WillMovistar Team16:54
160LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe16:54
161PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis16:54
162HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:54
163DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:54
164MAYRHOFER MariusTeam DSM17:07
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:47:01
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:04
3HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:04
4PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:06
5BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
6HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:10
7SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:10
8CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
9PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10
10HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
11VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:10
12JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
13GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:10
14MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:10
15CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:10
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:10
17BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
18SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:10
19HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:10
20AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:10
21OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:10
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:10
23DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:10
24TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
25EIKING Odd ChristianEF Education-EasyPost0:10
26QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
27VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
28VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
29O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:10
30BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:10
31SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:10
32CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:10
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:10
34RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:10
36VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:10
37CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:10
38TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:10
39VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM0:10
40PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:10
41MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:10
42IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
43CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
44BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
45WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
46MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
47GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:10
48SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:10
49KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:10
50HERRADA JoséCofidis0:10
51NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10
52BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:10
53OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
54STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:10
55CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:10
56RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:10
57MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
58CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:10
59PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:10
60VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:10
61YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
62LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:10
63PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
64BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:10
65ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
66REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:10
67HERRADA JesúsCofidis0:10
68HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
69VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:10
70DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
71CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
72GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
73ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:10
74DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
75PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:10
76STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
77DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:10
78VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:10
79WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:10
80NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:39
81MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:40
82WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:46
83HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
84NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05
85KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:29
86PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:36
87ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:36
88MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:06
89ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma2:41
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:48
91CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:09
92SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:09
93HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:09
94DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:27
95GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3:29
96DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3:29
97GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3:29
98ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe3:29
99DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3:29
100SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:38
101VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:42
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:12
103MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH5:13
104CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:20
105PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers7:20
106SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi9:06
107ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team9:06
108BOL JetseBurgos-BH9:06
109COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM9:06
110PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH9:06
111CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team9:06
112CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma9:06
113HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team9:06
114SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:06
115CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost9:06
116BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech9:06
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost9:06
118TORRES AlbertMovistar Team9:06
119PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM10:56
120POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost10:56
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:56
122BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo10:58
123GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma10:58
124OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13:48
125ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team13:48
126DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis13:48
127GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:20
128FLÓREZ Miguel EduardoTeam Arkéa Samsic14:20
129HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:07
130TOUMIRE HugoCofidis15:40
131TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo16:23
132MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi17:04
133BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:04
134BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi17:04
135MORENO AdriàBurgos-BH17:04
136CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH17:04
137CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal17:04
138VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:04
139HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal17:04
140BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe17:04
141ARMÉE SanderCofidis17:04
142DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:04
143BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ17:04
144DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma17:04
145BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi17:04
146CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi17:04
147LAZKANO OierMovistar Team17:04
148CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:04
149OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH17:04
150COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates17:04
151GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team17:04
152CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma17:04
153PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma17:04
154GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:04
155BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious17:04
156BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:04
157HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious17:04
158SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team17:04
159BARTA WillMovistar Team17:04
160LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe17:04
161PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis17:04
162HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:04
163DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:04
164MAYRHOFER MariusTeam DSM17:17
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
2HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM6
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious6
4PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4
5SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
6DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3:47:05
2BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:06
3HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:06
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:06
5VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:06
6JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
7GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:06
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:06
9AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:06
10MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:06
11VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:06
12BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:06
13VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM0:06
14CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:06
16SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:06
17NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06
18BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:06
19STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:06
20RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:06
21CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:06
22VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:06
23LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:06
24ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:06
25HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:06
26ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:06
27STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech0:06
28DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:06
29VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:06
30PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:32
31ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma2:37
32HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:05
33DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23
34MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH5:09
35PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers7:16
36PEÑALVER ManuelBurgos-BH9:02
37CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost9:02
38BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo10:54
39GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma10:54
40ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team13:44
41DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis13:44
42GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:16
43HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:03
44TOUMIRE HugoCofidis15:36
45BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi17:00
46CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal17:00
47VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:00
48DEKKER DavidJumbo-Visma17:00
49CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi17:00
50LAZKANO OierMovistar Team17:00
51PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma17:00
52GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:00
53BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:00
54SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team17:00
55MAYRHOFER MariusTeam DSM17:13
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3
2DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3
3MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH3
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2
5KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2
6ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
7WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech1
8SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
9CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 11:21:33
2UAE Team Emirates0:00
3Groupama - FDJ0:00
4Trek - Segafredo0:00
5Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
6Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
7Jumbo-Visma0:00
8INEOS Grenadiers0:00
9Team Arkéa Samsic0:00
10Israel - Premier Tech0:00
11BORA - hansgrohe0:00
12AG2R Citroën Team0:00
13Astana Qazaqstan Team0:00
14EF Education-EasyPost0:00
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
16Movistar Team0:00
17Cofidis0:00
18Lotto Soudal0:00
19Team DSM0:00
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:41
21Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:55
22Equipo Kern Pharma2:31
23Euskaltel - Euskadi9:26
24Burgos-BH14:28

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

