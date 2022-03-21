Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Michael Mathews battles to uphill sprint win
It is the Australian's first win in nearly two years, coming off an impressive fourth-place at Milan-San Remo.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in an uphill drag race against Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).
Launching his sprint on the right-hand side of the road with Colbrelli on the left, Matthews had just about more power than the Italian who was second, with Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) taking third.
It is Matthews’ first victory since August 2020, and confirmation that the Australian is back to his best after an impressive fourth-place finish at Milan-San Remo on Saturday.
“It’s been a long time,” Matthews said at the post-race interview. “You can see how much this means to the team. It’s been a long time without a victory for me now, so to come back to a finish that I knew well from a couple of years ago [Matthews also won here in Saint Feliu de Guixols at the 2019 edition, —ed] to now win again, it means so much.
“My wife and my dog are here to support me, it’s so nice to be able to cross the finish line and give my wife a massive hug. It just means so much.
“This course suits me quite well. A hard race, and then an uphill sprint to the finish…knowing the finish from a couple of years ago also helped me.”
Earlier in the day, Matthews’ BikeExchange-Jayco team had brought the stage to life by splitting the race into echelons.
“The team did a great job today, we split in the crosswind. It was a little bit too far to go through, so we decided to back off and save it for the final,” he said.
The stage started out normally enough, with a six-man group going clear in rainy conditions, featuring Marco Brenner (Team DSM), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Carlos Canal, Antonio Jesus Soto (both Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), and Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma).
The rain eased off, but the wind didn’t, and halfway into the stage echelons formed and the peloton split into pieces, with a front group of around 20 riders going clear and catching the initial breakaway.
Along with Matthews’ BikeExchange-Jayco squad, Israel-PremierTech were the other main beneficiaries, with almost their entire line-ups present in the front group, including their respective GC leaders Simon Yates and Michael Woods.
Jumbo-Visma had some representation with Rohan Dennis and Steven Kruijswijk, and Ineos Grenadiers had one rider in Pavel Sivakov, but the likes of Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar and Arkéa-Samsic’s Nairo Quintana missed out altogether.
Ultimately, there were enough teams left behind with an incentive to want to bring the lead group back, and after a committed chase, the catch was made, 50km from the finish.
In the easing up that followed, Caicedo — who had been in the day’s initial break — took advantage by jumping clear from the peloton, and was joined by Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Theo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Team DSM) and Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH) (but not an unfortunate Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën), who punctured having made the juncture to Caicedo.
Although Uno-X at first seemed intent on chasing it down, the gap to this new leading group was allowed to grow to greater than one minute.
With the rain drizzling once more, the break started to split up on the final classified climb of the day, the category three Alt de Romanya, with only Serry, Armitai, and Hvideberg remaining together at the top, 25km from the finish.
Delacroix rejoined on the descent, but their days were numbered as the peloton bared down on them, with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) doing a long turn at the front to bring it down to fifteen seconds with 15km left to ride.
Following help from his Bahrain-Victorious teammates, and then Jumbo-Visma, the catch was made 8km from the finish, setting the stage for a sprint finish.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl took control in the final kilometers for their man Andrea Bagioli, although it was Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) who was the final domestique to lead out the sprint, before Colbrelli and Matthews burst from behind his wheel to sprint for second and first.
Shortly before Carapaz had been out the back of the peloton following a crash on the descent of Alta de Romanya so did well to return to the very front of the race.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) was another crash victim from earlier in the day, but he too recovered to finish in the bunch.
Ultimately, none of the major pre-race favorites lost any significant time, ahead of another punchy stage Tuesday.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:47:11
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|4
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|8
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|9
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|10
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|11
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|12
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|13
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|14
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|16
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|19
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|22
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|23
|TRÆEN Torstein
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|24
|EIKING Odd Christian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|25
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|26
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|27
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|28
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|29
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|30
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|34
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|35
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|37
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|38
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|40
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|41
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|42
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|43
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|44
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|45
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|46
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|47
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|48
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|49
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:00
|50
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|51
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|52
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|53
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|54
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|56
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|57
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|59
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|60
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|61
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|62
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|63
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|64
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|65
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|66
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|0:00
|67
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|68
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|69
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|70
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:00
|71
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|72
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|73
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|74
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|75
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|77
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|78
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|79
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:29
|80
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30
|81
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:36
|82
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:41
|83
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|84
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:55
|85
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|86
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:26
|87
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:26
|88
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56
|89
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:31
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:59
|92
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:59
|93
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:59
|94
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:19
|95
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:19
|96
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:19
|97
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:19
|98
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:19
|99
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:19
|100
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:32
|101
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:32
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:02
|103
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|5:03
|104
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:10
|105
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:10
|106
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8:56
|107
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:56
|108
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|8:56
|109
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|8:56
|110
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|8:56
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:56
|112
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:56
|113
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:56
|114
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:56
|115
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:56
|116
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:56
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:56
|118
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|8:56
|119
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|10:46
|120
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:46
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:46
|122
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:48
|123
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:48
|124
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:38
|125
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:38
|126
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|13:38
|127
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:10
|128
|FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:10
|129
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:57
|130
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|15:30
|131
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:13
|132
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:54
|133
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:54
|134
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:54
|135
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|16:54
|136
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|16:54
|137
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|16:54
|138
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:54
|139
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|16:54
|140
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:54
|141
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|16:54
|142
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:54
|143
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:54
|144
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:54
|145
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:54
|146
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:54
|147
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|16:54
|148
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:54
|149
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|16:54
|150
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:54
|151
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:54
|152
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:54
|153
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:54
|154
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:54
|155
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:54
|156
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|16:54
|157
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:54
|158
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:54
|159
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|16:54
|160
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:54
|161
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|16:54
|162
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:54
|163
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:54
|164
|MAYRHOFER Marius
|Team DSM
|17:07
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:47:01
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|3
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:04
|4
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|5
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|7
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|8
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|9
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10
|10
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|11
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|12
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|13
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:10
|14
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|15
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|17
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|18
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|19
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|20
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|22
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|23
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|24
|TRÆEN Torstein
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|25
|EIKING Odd Christian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|26
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|27
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|28
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|30
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:10
|31
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|32
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|34
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|35
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|36
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|37
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|38
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|39
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|0:10
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|41
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:10
|42
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|43
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|44
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|45
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|46
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|47
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|48
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|49
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|50
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:10
|51
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10
|52
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|53
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|54
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|55
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|56
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|57
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|58
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10
|59
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|60
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|61
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|62
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|63
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|64
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|65
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|66
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|67
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|0:10
|68
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|69
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|70
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|71
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|72
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|73
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|74
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|75
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|76
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|77
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:10
|78
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|79
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|80
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:39
|81
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40
|82
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:46
|83
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|84
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05
|85
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:29
|86
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:36
|87
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:36
|88
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|89
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:41
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:48
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:09
|92
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:09
|93
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:09
|94
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:27
|95
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:29
|96
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:29
|97
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:29
|98
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29
|99
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:29
|100
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:38
|101
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:42
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:12
|103
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|5:13
|104
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:20
|105
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:20
|106
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:06
|107
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|108
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|9:06
|109
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|9:06
|110
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|9:06
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:06
|112
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:06
|113
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:06
|114
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:06
|115
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:06
|116
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:06
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:06
|118
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|119
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|10:56
|120
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:56
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:56
|122
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:58
|123
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:58
|124
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:48
|125
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:48
|126
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|13:48
|127
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:20
|128
|FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:20
|129
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:07
|130
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|15:40
|131
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:23
|132
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:04
|133
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:04
|134
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:04
|135
|MORENO Adrià
|Burgos-BH
|17:04
|136
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|17:04
|137
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|17:04
|138
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:04
|139
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|17:04
|140
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:04
|141
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|17:04
|142
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:04
|143
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:04
|144
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:04
|145
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:04
|146
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:04
|147
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|17:04
|148
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:04
|149
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|17:04
|150
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:04
|151
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:04
|152
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17:04
|153
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17:04
|154
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:04
|155
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:04
|156
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:04
|157
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:04
|158
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17:04
|159
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|17:04
|160
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:04
|161
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|17:04
|162
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:04
|163
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:04
|164
|MAYRHOFER Marius
|Team DSM
|17:17
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|2
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|6
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|4
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|5
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|6
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3:47:05
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:06
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|5
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|6
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|7
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|9
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|10
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:06
|12
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06
|13
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|0:06
|14
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|15
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06
|16
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|17
|NICOLAU Joel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06
|18
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:06
|19
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|20
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|21
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06
|22
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|23
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|24
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06
|25
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:06
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|27
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:06
|28
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:06
|29
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|30
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:32
|31
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:37
|32
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05
|33
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23
|34
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|5:09
|35
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:16
|36
|PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|9:02
|37
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:02
|38
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:54
|39
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:54
|40
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:44
|41
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|13:44
|42
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:16
|43
|HINDSGAUL Jacob
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:03
|44
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|15:36
|45
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:00
|46
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|17:00
|47
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:00
|48
|DEKKER David
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:00
|49
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:00
|50
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|17:00
|51
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17:00
|52
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:00
|53
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:00
|54
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17:00
|55
|MAYRHOFER Marius
|Team DSM
|17:13
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|3
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|5
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|7
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|8
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|9
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:21:33
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|6
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|9
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|10
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|14
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|Cofidis
|0:00
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|19
|Team DSM
|0:00
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:41
|21
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:55
|22
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:31
|23
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:26
|24
|Burgos-BH
|14:28
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.