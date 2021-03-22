Road

Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Andreas Kron opens 100th edition of Spanish race with four-up sprint win

Four-man break held charging peloton with few meters to spare.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 1 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya in a four-way sprint, coming from the back of the group.

Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) wearing the Spanish national champion’s jersey was denied the win in his home country when Kron held on to take the sprint win.

Kron, taking his first WorldTour victory was also awarded the best young rider jersey and the points classification jersey for the day’s results.

“It’s my first WorldTour stage race and my first WorldTour stage win, so I am very happy. It’s crazy. It’s fantastic, I cannot say anything except it’s fantastic. We rode fantastic as a team today,” said the 22-year-old stage winner.

Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) pipped Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) the final podium position with a charging peloton less than 16 seconds behind them.

How it happened

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) struggled on the only classified climb of the day at 50km of racing to go.

A break of four which had escaped earlier in the day was scooped up on this climb as Movistar Team, with former world champion Alejandro Valverde applied pressure on the ascent.

Things appeared to settle into a rhythm again after the descent, and it was not for another 20km that teams started firing on all cylinders again when a break attempt was made at 26km to go.

On a counter to this move, a four-man break of Kron, Sánchez, Kämna, and Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) escaped at 23km remaining on the stage and the peloton seemed disinterested in immediately pursuing the quartet.

Just under the 15km to go mark, the main bunch started the pursuit in earnest, but with a 26-second gap at 12km to go the four motivated men looked to have enough advantage.

Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) lead the chasing peloton, with help from Richard Carapaz and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers).

In the remaining 2km, Kämna attempted to get away but was quickly marked, and the four continued cat-and-mouse games until the final 400m.

Forcing Rochas to open up, Sanchez tried to come around and hold on for the win. But Kron waited for the right time and launched around the group, and past Sánchez, while Kämna faded back of Rochas.

Kron added, “We had [a teammate] in the break, and also the mountain jersey for him. Then I came into the break, and I won the sprint. It’s incredible, fantastic. It’s special, it’s something special – yeah – it’s just fantastic.”

What’s to come

Stage 2 is an 18.5km individual time trial in Banyoles, one of the competition sites for the 1992 Olympic Games.

All eyes will be on two-time world time trial champion Rohan Denis to make his mark at the top of the results after riders cover an undulating course.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal4:20:15
2SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
3ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
4KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:16
6MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:16
7SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe0:16
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:16
9KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:16
10VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:16
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:16
12IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation0:16
13GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:16
14GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:16
16ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:16
17GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:16
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:16
19TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:16
20DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:16
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:16
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:16
23HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:16
24SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:16
26SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:16
27ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
29POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:16
30THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:16
31FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16
32RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:16
33GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
34MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:16
35CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:16
36WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:16
37CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:16
38KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
39EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16
40BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi0:16
41YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:16
42KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:16
43MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:16
45VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:16
46MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:16
47TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
48KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
49DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:16
50CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:16
51ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:16
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:16
53PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:16
54VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:16
55CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:16
56ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:16
57YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:16
58URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:16
59KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:16
60CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
61BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
62STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:16
63ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
64HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:16
65BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:16
66KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
67DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:16
68BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:16
69MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
70HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16
71LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:16
72CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:16
73HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
74KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:16
75BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
76BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:16
77HAGA ChadTeam DSM0:16
78CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:16
79ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:16
80SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:16
81WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:34
82BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:04
83DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:16
84BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:51
85BRITTON RobRally Cycling5:35
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5:35
87LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8:30
88GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8:30
89BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:30
90ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe8:30
91KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech8:30
92ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling8:30
93OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic8:30
94MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:30
95DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates8:30
96FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:30
97VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:30
98CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:30
99BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team8:30
100JOYCE ColinRally Cycling8:30
101CATALDO DarioMovistar Team8:30
102MANNION GavinRally Cycling8:30
103BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:30
104VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ8:30
105MARQUEZ MartiEquipo Kern Pharma8:30
106NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious8:30
107PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8:30
108ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates8:30
109MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates8:30
110VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo8:30
111JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team8:30
112BROWN NathanRally Cycling8:30
113SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe8:30
114DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:30
115TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:30
116PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8:30
117RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo11:08
118BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:08
119SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team11:08
120HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:08
121MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi11:08
122MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11:08
123SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi11:08
124BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ11:08
125LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi11:08
126CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation11:08
127NOVIKOV SavvaEquipo Kern Pharma11:08
128JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:08
129MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal13:04
130KANTER MaxTeam DSM13:04
131MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi13:04
132GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation13:04
133NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo13:04
134CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13:04
135ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM13:04
136ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:34
137BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:34
138FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:34
139ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling14:34
140MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe14:34
141LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ14:34
142DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ14:34
143GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14:34
144BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ14:34
145PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:34
146KING BenRally Cycling14:34
147CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo14:34
148PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech14:34
149CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:34
150HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team14:34
151KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo14:34
152ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step14:34
153STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo14:34
154NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo14:34
155POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious14:34
156GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech14:34
157GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team14:34
158ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers14:34
159RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic19:42
160WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe19:42
161BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:18
162EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:02
163HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:02
164BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:17
165VACEK KarelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:17
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal4:20:05
2SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:04
3ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06
4KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:10
5SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:26
6MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:26
7SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe0:26
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:26
9KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:26
10VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:26
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:26
12IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation0:26
13GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:26
14GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:26
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
16ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:26
17GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:26
19TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:26
20DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:26
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:26
23HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:26
24SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:26
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:26
26SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:26
27ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
28PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
29POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:26
30THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:26
31FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
32RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:26
33GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
34MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:26
35CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:26
36WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:26
37CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:26
38KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
39EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
40BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi0:26
41YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:26
42KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:26
43MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:26
45VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:26
46MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:26
47TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
48KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
49DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:26
50CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:26
51ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:26
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:26
53PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:26
54VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:26
55CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:26
56ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:26
57YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:26
58URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:26
59KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:26
60CASTRILLO JaimeEquipo Kern Pharma0:26
61BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
62STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:26
63ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:26
64HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:26
65BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:26
66KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
67DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:26
68BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:26
69MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma0:26
70HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
71LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:26
72CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:26
73HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
74KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:26
75BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
76BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:26
77HAGA ChadTeam DSM0:26
78CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:26
79ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:26
80SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:26
81WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:44
82BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:14
83DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:26
84BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:01
85BRITTON RobRally Cycling5:45
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5:45
87TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:37
88LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8:40
89GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8:40
90BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:40
91ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe8:40
92KUDUS MerhawiAstana - Premier Tech8:40
93ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling8:40
94OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic8:40
95MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:40
96DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates8:40
97FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:40
98VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:40
99CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:40
100BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team8:40
101JOYCE ColinRally Cycling8:40
102CATALDO DarioMovistar Team8:40
103MANNION GavinRally Cycling8:40
104BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:40
105VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ8:40
106MARQUEZ MartiEquipo Kern Pharma8:40
107NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious8:40
108PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8:40
109ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates8:40
110MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates8:40
111VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo8:40
112JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team8:40
113BROWN NathanRally Cycling8:40
114SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe8:40
115DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:40
116PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8:40
117BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:09
118MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11:12
119RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo11:18
120SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team11:18
121HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:18
122MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi11:18
123SOTO Antonio JesusEuskaltel - Euskadi11:18
124BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ11:18
125LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi11:18
126CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation11:18
127NOVIKOV SavvaEquipo Kern Pharma11:18
128JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:18
129MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal13:14
130KANTER MaxTeam DSM13:14
131MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi13:14
132GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation13:14
133NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo13:14
134CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13:14
135ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM13:14
136ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:44
137BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:44
138FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:44
139ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling14:44
140MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe14:44
141LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ14:44
142DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ14:44
143GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14:44
144BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ14:44
145PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:44
146KING BenRally Cycling14:44
147CHERNETSKI SergeiGazprom - RusVelo14:44
148PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech14:44
149CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:44
150HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team14:44
151KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo14:44
152ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step14:44
153STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo14:44
154NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo14:44
155POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious14:44
156GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech14:44
157GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team14:44
158ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers14:44
159RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic19:52
160WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe19:52
161BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:28
162EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:12
163HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:12
164BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:27
165VACEK KarelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:27
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10
2BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
3SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6
4ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
5MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4
6TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic