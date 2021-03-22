Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Andreas Kron opens 100th edition of Spanish race with four-up sprint win
Four-man break held charging peloton with few meters to spare.
Andreas Lorentz Kron (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 1 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya in a four-way sprint, coming from the back of the group.
Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) wearing the Spanish national champion’s jersey was denied the win in his home country when Kron held on to take the sprint win.
Kron, taking his first WorldTour victory was also awarded the best young rider jersey and the points classification jersey for the day’s results.
“It’s my first WorldTour stage race and my first WorldTour stage win, so I am very happy. It’s crazy. It’s fantastic, I cannot say anything except it’s fantastic. We rode fantastic as a team today,” said the 22-year-old stage winner.
Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) pipped Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) the final podium position with a charging peloton less than 16 seconds behind them.
What a win! 😱#VoltaCatalunya100 pic.twitter.com/Y42RjjE30S
— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) March 22, 2021
How it happened
Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) struggled on the only classified climb of the day at 50km of racing to go.
A break of four which had escaped earlier in the day was scooped up on this climb as Movistar Team, with former world champion Alejandro Valverde applied pressure on the ascent.
Things appeared to settle into a rhythm again after the descent, and it was not for another 20km that teams started firing on all cylinders again when a break attempt was made at 26km to go.
On a counter to this move, a four-man break of Kron, Sánchez, Kämna, and Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) escaped at 23km remaining on the stage and the peloton seemed disinterested in immediately pursuing the quartet.
Just under the 15km to go mark, the main bunch started the pursuit in earnest, but with a 26-second gap at 12km to go the four motivated men looked to have enough advantage.
Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) lead the chasing peloton, with help from Richard Carapaz and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers).
In the remaining 2km, Kämna attempted to get away but was quickly marked, and the four continued cat-and-mouse games until the final 400m.
Forcing Rochas to open up, Sanchez tried to come around and hold on for the win. But Kron waited for the right time and launched around the group, and past Sánchez, while Kämna faded back of Rochas.
Kron added, “We had [a teammate] in the break, and also the mountain jersey for him. Then I came into the break, and I won the sprint. It’s incredible, fantastic. It’s special, it’s something special – yeah – it’s just fantastic.”
What’s to come
Stage 2 is an 18.5km individual time trial in Banyoles, one of the competition sites for the 1992 Olympic Games.
All eyes will be on two-time world time trial champion Rohan Denis to make his mark at the top of the results after riders cover an undulating course.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20:15
|2
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|3
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|6
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|7
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|9
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|10
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:16
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|12
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:16
|14
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:16
|16
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|17
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:16
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:16
|20
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:16
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|23
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|24
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:16
|26
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|29
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:16
|30
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|31
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:16
|33
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|34
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16
|37
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|38
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|39
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16
|40
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16
|41
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|42
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|43
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:16
|45
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|46
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|47
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|48
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|49
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:16
|50
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|51
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|53
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|54
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|55
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:16
|56
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16
|57
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|58
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:16
|59
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|60
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|61
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|62
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:16
|63
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|64
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|65
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|66
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|67
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|68
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|69
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|70
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16
|71
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|72
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:16
|73
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|74
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16
|75
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|76
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16
|77
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|0:16
|78
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|79
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|80
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|81
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:34
|82
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:04
|83
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:16
|84
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:51
|85
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|5:35
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:35
|87
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:30
|88
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|89
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:30
|90
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:30
|91
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:30
|92
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|8:30
|93
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:30
|94
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:30
|95
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:30
|96
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:30
|97
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:30
|98
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:30
|99
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:30
|100
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|8:30
|101
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|8:30
|102
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|8:30
|103
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:30
|104
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|105
|MARQUEZ Marti
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:30
|106
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:30
|107
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:30
|108
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:30
|109
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:30
|110
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:30
|111
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:30
|112
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|8:30
|113
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:30
|114
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:30
|115
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:30
|116
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8:30
|117
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:08
|118
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:08
|119
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|11:08
|120
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:08
|121
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:08
|122
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11:08
|123
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:08
|124
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:08
|125
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:08
|126
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:08
|127
|NOVIKOV Savva
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:08
|128
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:08
|129
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:04
|130
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|13:04
|131
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:04
|132
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:04
|133
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|13:04
|134
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:04
|135
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|13:04
|136
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:34
|137
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:34
|138
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:34
|139
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|14:34
|140
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:34
|141
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:34
|142
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:34
|143
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:34
|144
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:34
|145
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:34
|146
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|14:34
|147
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:34
|148
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:34
|149
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:34
|150
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:34
|151
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:34
|152
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:34
|153
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:34
|154
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:34
|155
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:34
|156
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:34
|157
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:34
|158
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:34
|159
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:42
|160
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:42
|161
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:18
|162
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:02
|163
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:02
|164
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:17
|165
|VACEK Karel
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:17
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20:05
|2
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|3
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|5
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|6
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|7
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|9
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|10
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|12
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|14
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:26
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|16
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:26
|17
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|20
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|23
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|24
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:26
|26
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|28
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:26
|29
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:26
|30
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|31
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|33
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|34
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26
|37
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|38
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|39
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|40
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26
|41
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|42
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|43
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:26
|45
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|46
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|47
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|48
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|49
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|50
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|51
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|53
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|54
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|55
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|56
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26
|57
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|58
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|59
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26
|60
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:26
|61
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|62
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:26
|63
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:26
|64
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|65
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|66
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|67
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|68
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|69
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:26
|70
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|71
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|72
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|73
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|74
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|75
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|76
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26
|77
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|0:26
|78
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|79
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|80
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|81
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|82
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:14
|83
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|84
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:01
|85
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|5:45
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:45
|87
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:37
|88
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:40
|89
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:40
|90
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:40
|91
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|92
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:40
|93
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|8:40
|94
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:40
|95
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:40
|96
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:40
|97
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:40
|98
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:40
|99
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:40
|100
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:40
|101
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally Cycling
|8:40
|102
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|8:40
|103
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|8:40
|104
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:40
|105
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:40
|106
|MARQUEZ Marti
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:40
|107
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:40
|108
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:40
|109
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:40
|110
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:40
|111
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:40
|112
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:40
|113
|BROWN Nathan
|Rally Cycling
|8:40
|114
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|115
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:40
|116
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8:40
|117
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:09
|118
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11:12
|119
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:18
|120
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|11:18
|121
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:18
|122
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:18
|123
|SOTO Antonio Jesus
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:18
|124
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:18
|125
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:18
|126
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:18
|127
|NOVIKOV Savva
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:18
|128
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:18
|129
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:14
|130
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|13:14
|131
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:14
|132
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:14
|133
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|13:14
|134
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:14
|135
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|13:14
|136
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:44
|137
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:44
|138
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:44
|139
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|14:44
|140
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:44
|141
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:44
|142
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:44
|143
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|144
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:44
|145
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:44
|146
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|14:44
|147
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:44
|148
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:44
|149
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|150
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|151
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:44
|152
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:44
|153
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:44
|154
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:44
|155
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:44
|156
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:44
|157
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|158
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:44
|159
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:52
|160
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:52
|161
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:28
|162
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:12
|163
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:12
|164
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:27
|165
|VACEK Karel
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:27
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|2
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|3
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|4
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|5
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.