Sonny Colbrelli treated by doctors after collapsing following stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) is “conscious and talking” after collapsing following stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, Bahrain-Victorious team officials confirmed Monday.

The 31-year-old Colbrelli finished second to Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) on the uphill finish to Saint Feliu de Guíxols on the opening day of the weeklong race.

Spanish broadcaster Teledeporte reported that Colbrelli collapsed shortly after crossing the finish line, and required medical attention. His team later confirmed this, and said he was being transported to a local hospital for further checks.

“‘He’s going to hospital. He feels bad but he’s going to hospital,” team manager Milan Erzen told VeloNews. “He is conscious and talking. He will have more medical checks. He’s talking, he’s moving, it’s good.”

A statement from the team later added the exact hospital Colbrelli had been taken to, and provided an update on his condition.

“Following the sprint on Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya, Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious. Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further. Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers and the medical teams for their support and assistance.”

More to come…