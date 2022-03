Volta a Catalunya S3: Ben O’Connor attacks to victory on key mountain stage to grab lead

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Ben O’Connor kicked to victory Wednesday to win stage three of the Volta a Catalunya with a bold attack on the final climb.

The Ag2r-Citroën rider attacked near the bottom of the snowbound La Molina, and held off a peloton to take victory six seconds ahead of a sizable peloton led home by Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in second and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) in third.

O’Connor is the new overall leader, after overnight leader Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (DSM) was dropped at the start of La Molina.

The victory made it three in a row for Australia riders at the Spanish WorldTour race.

