Road

Volta a Catalunya: Andrea Bagioli sprints for final stage, Sergio Higuita secures overall

Hgiuita defends overnight GC lead to take first WorldTour GC victory of career.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won the explosive final stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

The young Italian sprinted from a small lead group to beat Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) and Fernando Barceló (Caja Rural) to the line.

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) defended his overnight GC lead to secure a career-first WorldTour stage-race victory, finishing in the lead group along with closest rivals Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Emirates).

There was no change in the top-3 after Higuita, Carapaz and Almeida all finished on the same time, with Carapaz and Almeida finish second and third respectively at the end of the seven-day race.

Higuita’s victory makes for a palmarès-topping result alongside his Vuelta a España stage and overall win at Tour Colombia. The Colombian champ transferred to Bora-Hansgrohe this off-season and is slated for Vuelta leadership this summer.

The Barcelona circuit hosting the final of Sunday’s stage typically brings red-hot racing, and that was no different Sunday.

A strong break of 12 had kicked away in the aggressive opening hour of the race and nursed a tentative one-minute advantage heading into the explosive six-lap circuit.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was active from the start and blasted out of the escape with Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) at around 45km to go.

Uno-X had been active controlling the break through the start of the stage as it looked to keep its two leaders positioned in the top-10, but it was UAE Emirates that kick-started the decisive action on the second lap.

The surging pace saw several groups attack out of the bunch and eventually Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan), Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Oier Lazkano (Movistar) came together in a mission to chase the two leaders.

After starting the stage just 16-seconds back on Higuita, Carapaz had to make a move to try to crack his South American rival.

Ineos Grenadiers rocketed the pace in the reduced peloton on the third lap,  and the chasers were soon swallowed up before Kruijswik and Pacher were eventually caught at just 13km to go.

Carapaz’s quest for the GC continued when he kicked hard on the penultimate climb, with Tobias Johannessen (Uno X) also surging. The accelerations split the front of the race to just 25 riders, with all the top names still in contention and leaving the race hanging in the balance.

The final throwdown came on the final climb as Almeida tried to pull back the time on Carapaz he needed to vault up to second on GC.

The Portuguese star attacked with teammate Juan Ayuso over the top of the steep climb. Higuita, Johannessen and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroen) marked, with Carapaz making a rapid descent to catch on ahead of the extra fast downward-pointing tilting final 3km.

The small group of leaders started cat-and-mousing ahead of what looked set to be a six-up sprint, giving time for Bagioli, Valter and a pack of chasers to come surging across with just 1500 meters to go.

Bagioli lit up the sprint, and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) contested, but the young Italian held strong for the stage victory.

The 23-year-old has been steadily rising the ranks at Quuck0Step, lighting up last year’s Vuelta with two podium finishes. He will ride through the Ardennes this spring and will prove a valuable wingman for teammate Remco Evenepoel.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:18:09
2VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
3BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
4AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
5TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
7QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
8VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
9HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
11JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
12OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
13GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:00
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
15REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
16ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
17TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
19SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
20NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:16
21MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:28
22KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:28
23HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:35
24VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:58
25ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:58
26BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
27VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
28BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:58
29RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:58
30GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:23
31SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:23
32SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:39
33OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:50
34PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:50
35BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:50
36GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:50
37CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech2:04
38WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech2:04
39PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ2:04
40GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:04
41CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:14
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma3:30
43SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi4:40
44HERRADA JoséCofidis4:40
45GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team4:40
46PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe4:40
47CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team4:40
48BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi4:40
49IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech4:40
50PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team4:40
51ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe4:40
52WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team4:40
53DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team4:40
54CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:40
55GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:40
56CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi4:40
57HERRADA JesúsCofidis4:40
58DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis4:40
59CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:40
60MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:40
61SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:40
62HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team4:40
63CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost4:40
64BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates4:40
65TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo5:42
66PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis5:42
67ARMÉE SanderCofidis5:42
68BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:42
69HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team5:56
70DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma5:56
71OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic6:07
72VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:07
73HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:07
74BOL JetseBurgos-BH6:07
75JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:07
76ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic6:07
77CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost6:07
78NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:07
79COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:07
80BARTA WillMovistar Team6:07
81ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team6:07
82MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi6:07
83LAZKANO OierMovistar Team6:07
84STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:07
85BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ6:07
86GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma6:13
87GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6:13
88HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:38
89VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM7:38
90DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:58
91HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team10:43
92CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi11:16
93OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates11:16
94RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team14:34
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe 29:53:33
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:16
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:52
4QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:53
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:08
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:10
7JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:13
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:16
9TRÆEN TorsteinUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:27
10OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:55
11VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:57
12TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:04
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:27
14REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:47
15RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:50
16SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:54
17PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:17
18NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH7:21
19BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:08
20KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma8:55
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:30
22GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:20
23PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ11:38
24ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team12:35
25PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe16:43
26VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:35
27CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost18:15
28HERRADA JesúsCofidis19:50
29MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal20:50
30HERRADA JoséCofidis22:02
31PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:36
32DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team22:52
33HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:24
34VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM23:52
35HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:37
36VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team26:15
37BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious26:17
38BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:53
39OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic27:03
40GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma27:16
41SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team27:44
42BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates29:18
43CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers29:50
44CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost29:52
45HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team30:18
46MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:41
47CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech30:44
48CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi31:09
49BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team31:44
50KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost33:23
51SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:00
52STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ35:35
53IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech36:18
54DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma37:28
55MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi39:19
56BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team39:38
57CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team41:58
58PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team43:16
59GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma43:46
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team43:55
61BOL JetseBurgos-BH44:36
62VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:56
63ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe45:28
64CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost45:28
65ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic46:34
66BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ48:52
67GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team49:01
68GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic50:34
69COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates53:34
70NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:37
71GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco58:04
72WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech1:00:30
73ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:00:35
74GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:00:58
75GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:01:22
76DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:03:05
77BARTA WillMovistar Team1:05:23
78TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo1:06:25
79JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:08:07
80BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:10:57
81HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:11:08
82SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi1:13:17
83OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:13:33
84PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:13:43
85LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:17:33
86ARMÉE SanderCofidis1:18:21
87CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:18:52
88SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:21:59
89BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:22:03
90HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:27:38
91RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29:05
92VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32:21
93DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis1:33:05
94OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:41:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers15
3HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe15
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates11
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
6BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
7VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
8QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic10
9AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates8
10VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
11GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team5
12BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi4
13OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
14PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4
15BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
16JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3
18PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
19NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
20HERRADA JesúsCofidis3
21COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2
22BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1
24SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
25MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe 29:53:33
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:52
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:08
4JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:13
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:50
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:54
7ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team12:35
8VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:35
9MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal20:50
10VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM23:52
11HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:37
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious26:17
13SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team27:44
14CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi31:09
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team31:44
16STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ35:35
17BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team39:38
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team43:16
19GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma43:46
20CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost45:28
21NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:37
22GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco58:04
23ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:00:35
24GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:00:58
25GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:01:22
26BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:10:57
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:11:08
28LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:17:33
29CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:18:52
30HINDSGAUL JacobUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:27:38
31VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32:21
32DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis1:33:05
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe28
2BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi21
3OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers20
5KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma17
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates16
7AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates16
8HERRADA JesúsCofidis15
9QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic14
10PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ12
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
12BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi9
13JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team8
14TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious8
15PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
16TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo5
17SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo5
18DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3
19NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
20RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
21CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2
22DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2
23SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2
24MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1
25REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1
26ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1
27MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1
28BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
29WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 89:46:49
2UAE Team Emirates6:35
3Groupama - FDJ7:18
4Uno-X Pro Cycling Team7:20
5INEOS Grenadiers11:14
6BORA - hansgrohe11:15
7Trek - Segafredo17:53
8Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:00
9Movistar Team24:50
10Jumbo-Visma26:44
11Cofidis29:09
12Astana Qazaqstan Team29:46
13AG2R Citroën Team38:29
14Equipo Kern Pharma55:12
15Team Arkéa Samsic1:01:53
16Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:03:35
17EF Education-EasyPost1:03:46
18Burgos-BH1:26:46
19Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:45
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:32:59
21Israel - Premier Tech1:40:17
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:44:29

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

