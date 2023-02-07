Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

VN ticker: Tour of Antalya canceled, Russian racers see UCI reprieve

Here's what's making headlines on Tuesday, February 7.

Organizers cancel Tour of Antalya following earthquakes

Organizers canceled the upcoming Tour of Antalya following a string of devastating earthquakes.

The Turkey-based UCI 2.1 stage race was scheduled for February 9-12, and though the race region is more than 500km west of the affected area, Turkey is now under a state of emergency.

According to media reports, more than 2,000 have been killed, and that number could rise as search and rescue operations continue.

“The Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA, the international cycling race planned to be held between 9-12 February 2023, has been cancelled. We wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives, condolences to their relatives, urgent healing to the injured and thank you for your understanding,” a media note stated.

Last year, Jacob Hindsgaul of Uno-X won the overall.

UCI opens door for Russian, Belarusian athletes to race

The UCI is sticking to the IOC’s ban on Russian and Belarusian national teams from racing under national flags at international competition.

Yet the international cycling body is opening the door for athletes to compete as “neutral” riders if they are not officially affiliated with Russia or Belarus.

The UCI announced that it would consider allowing riders to compete as so-called neutral athletes in world championships and other UCI-sanctioned events when racers race under national flags.

The UCI said the neutral status would be granted if the athletes “have not gone against the IOC’s mission of peace by actively supporting the war in Ukraine” and who have “fully complied with the World Anti-Doping Code and all relevant anti-doping rules.”

Stay On Topic