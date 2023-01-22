Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

VN ticker: Tom Boonen hints at gravel future, Oman gets new one-day race

Here's the news making headlines on Sunday, January 22.

Tom Boonen hints at gravel future

The retired “king of the cobbles” and six-time Tour de France stage winner Tom Boonen hinted at a return to competition this week.

Speaking at the Velofollies bike fair while working with the new Classified gear shifting system, the 42-year-old implied he’d gotten the off-road bug.

“I’m considering looking for some competition on the bike again. I’m still a bit hesitant, but it’s starting to tickle again,” Boonen told Sporza. “I’m thinking of something like the Roc du Maroc (MTB race) or some gravel races.”

Boonen retired in 2017 after spending 15 wildly successful seasons with Quick-Step. The Belgian brought the team victories four times at Paris-Roubaix, three times at Tour of Flanders, and at the 2005 road worlds.

Boonen suggested a return to racing via the team director’s chair, possibly for the Belgian national squad, wasn’t out of the question.

“Never say never. When I first retired, I had the chance to do something like that at Quick-Step, but in the end, I said I wanted to do something different, take a breather after all that attention,” Boonen said. “But it’s not that I don’t have that ambition. I’m still young.”

And what else has Boonen been up to recently?

Well, he this week posed for hours while artists immortalized his legs into a bronze statue located atop the Taaienberg climb.

Oman gets new one-day race, the ‘Muscat Classic’

Organizers of the Tour of Oman confirmed a new one-day race for 2023.

The inaugural 1.1.-ranked Muscat Classic will be the first UCI one-dayer organized in Asia, and rolls out one day ahead of the five-stage Oman Tour, on February 10.

The challenging course is expected to be one for the tough-guy sprinters with four classified climbs sprinkled along the route.

The Muscat Classic and partnering Tour of Oman will both see nine WorldTour teams on the startlines, including Astana-Qazaqstan, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Soudal Quick-Step. Mark Cavendish is expected to make his Astana debut in the Oman races.

Lotto-Dstny and Uno X are among six ProTeams to get the invites.

The Muscat Classic debuts in 2023.

