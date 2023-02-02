VN ticker: Iljo Keisse debuts as DS, GW Shimano-Sidermec confirms 16 riders

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Iljo Keisse debuts as sport director

Iljo Keisse didn’t stay away from pro racing very long. After retiring this winter from his long racing career, the Belgian debuted as a sport director with Soudal Quick-Step at the Mallorca Challenge.

“I learned a lot and made a few mistakes, but I think it’s normal in the beginning,” Keisse said. “I experienced both driving the race car and guiding the riders and speaking in the car. At this moment I think driving is more stressful.”

Keisse will work next at the Volta ao Algarve and then be the third director at the spring classics.

“The first days at the training camp I had already made the switch in my mind,” he said. “In Mallorca, I really felt like a sports director, as before I still sometimes thought as a rider.

“My bond with the riders is different now. I feel something has changed, which is normal in the end. As a rider, I also looked differently to sports directors than I do now.”

GW Shimano-Sidermec confirms 16 riders

Gianni Savio confirmed the lineup for his new GW Shimano Sidermec team with 16 riders for 2023.

The squad will race at the third-tier Continental level after the exit of last year’s sponsor Drone Hopper.

“Marco Bellini and I managed to finish last season after the serious damage caused by the non-payments of the Drone Hopper,” Savio said. “We were able to restart with a combination I am particularly pleased with, due to my personal bond with Colombia, a nation that in the past gave me great satisfaction. A combination based on a ‘youth project’ that started successfully at the Vuelta Tachira.”

Lineup for 2023:

Miguel Eduardo Florez (Colombia)

Jonathan Restrepo (Colombia)

Didier Merchan (Colombia)

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Colombia)

Abner Santiago Umba López (Colombia)

German Darío Gomez (Colombia)

Édgar Andrés Pinzón (Colombia)

Jonathan Guatibonza (Colombia)

William Colorado (Colombia)

Andres Mancipe (Colombia)

Diego Pescador (Colombia)

Brandon Rojas (Colombia)

Jeferson Armando Ruiz (Colombia)

Gabriele Benedetti (Italy)

Alessandro Bisolti (Italy)

Trym Holther (Norway)