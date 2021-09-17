VN race ticker: Jannick Steimle best on Tour of Slovakia stage 2 , Mattia Cattaneo fastest Tour de Luxembourg stage 4 TT

Jannick Steimle best on Tour of Slovakia stage 2

Jannick Steimle (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won a chaotic stage 2 of the 2021 Tour of Slovakia ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and teammate and stage 1 winner Álvaro Hodeg.

With the time bonuses applied, Steimle took over second on the GC, and bounced Sagan to third overall. The overall podium is separated by just four seconds.

“Our goal today was to distance the yellow jersey in the last climb. This is what I did and I managed to get ahead with Steimle. I knew that the final descent was very dangerous and that I had to be careful. I wanted to increase our distance from Hodeg while Steimle wanted to maintain their yellow jersey, so he didn’t collaborate,” Sagan said. “In the end, it was going to be a bunch sprint. I was aware the last curve was tricky, so I didn’t want to risk too much. Steimle risked more, found himself 4-5 meters ahead of me but it wasn’t possible to overtake him in the remaining 100 meters to the finish line.”

Cees Bol (Team DSM) slid and crashed in the final corner before the finishing straight.

The run-in came after home-country favorite Sagan attacked inside of 14km to go, over a small cat 2 rise. The three-time world champion who had escaped with Steimle, was caught with 4km to go, but the two managed to get across the line at the head of the race.

Saturday’s stage 3, 198km from Dolný Kubín to Považská Bystrica is punctuated by five, punchy cat 2 climbs, followed by a slight elevation gain before a 15km run-in to the finish.

Tour of Slovakia Stage 2 Results

Jannick Steimle (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), 4:18:30 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), at s.t. Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at s.t.

Tour of Slovakia General Classification

Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), 7:54:45 Jannick Steimle (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at :03 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :04

Mattia Cattaneo fastest at Tour de Luxembourg stage 4 TT, Almeida retakes overall lead

Mattia Cattaneo won the time trial on stage 4 of the 2021 Tour of Luxembourg. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the Tour de Luxembourg stage 4 time trial, just two seconds ahead of teammate João Almeida. Mattias Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the podium, in third.

With his performance against the clock, Almeida reclaimed the overall race lead from Marc Hirschi by 46 seconds. Cattaneo rode into the third-place overall position.

The 25.4km individual time trial in Dudelange had two slight rises — at 5km and 13.5km — but was otherwise relatively flat and fast. Cattaneo averaged 49.347 kph.

Jensen’s teammate Bauke Mollema crashed at high speed when he took a wrong turn. While he was able to recover and finish the stage, Mollema dropped out of the top-10 overall, having lost four minutes in the solo crash.

Stage 5 Saturday is the final stop in the 2021 Tour de Luxembourg. It is 183.7km from Mersch to Luxembourg City over a very lumpy route, concluding with eight small but punchy climbs.

Tour of Luxembourg Stage 4 Results

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), 4:17:47 João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at :02 Mattias Jensen (Trek-Segafredo), at :26

Tour of Luxembourg General Classification

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at 12:49:51 Marc Hirschi (UAE-Team Emirates), at :43 Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at :50.

Lotte Kopecky sprints to stage 1 win at Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois

Lotte Kopecky won the first of two stages at the 2021 Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky racing for Team Belgium sprinted to the stage 1 win at the 2021 Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois.

Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) and Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma Women) were on her wheels, in second and third places across the line.

American Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo Women) finished in fifth in the reduced bunch gallop after 132.3km, into Bièvre.

The GC is now separate by the time bonuses awarded at 10 seconds, six seconds, and four seconds for places one through three.

Stage 2 at 105.5km, finishes in Vresse-sur-Semois after three times summitting the category 1 Col du Conrad, a 2.1km climb averaging 8.1 percent.

Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois Stage 1 Results

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), 3:37:14 Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), at s.t. Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma Women), at s.t.

Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois General Classification

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), 3:37:14 Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), at :04 Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma Women), at :06

Jasper Philipesen denies Dylan Groenewegen at Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Jasper Philipsen edged out Dylan Groenewegen at the 2021 Flanders Championship. (Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) denied Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) with a bike-stab at the line of the 2021 Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.

Philipsen has honed his sprinting throughout the season that started with a win at Scheldeprijs. More recently, wore green at the 2021 Vuelta a España on stages 2 and 3, and stages five, six, and seven. He won stages five and seven at the Spanish grand tour.

Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the previous edition. Steimle was not defending his win; he was the winner on stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia, also today.

The race that is also known as Koolskamp Koers took riders over thirteen laps of a 15.1km route for a total of 196km.

Alpecin-Fenix, Jumbo-Visma, Qhubeka-NextHash, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step share race-lead duties to keep a leash on seven escapees, who were not allowed more than 60-90 seconds advantage throughout the race. This move was brought back near 12km to go, into the final circuit.

Sprint trains for Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma deteriorated inside of 1.5km to go, and the sprinters on the front were left to freelance their way after the red kite.

The 2021 UCI world road championships are set to start Sunday in Flanders.

2021 Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen Results