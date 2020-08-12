VN Podcast: WSJ’s Jason Gay on the U.S. bike boom; Matteo Jorgenson interview

Columnist Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal drops by the VeloNews Podcast this week. Jason is one of the preeminent sports columnists in the country, and he’s also a not-so secret cycling fanatic.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the cycling scene in a multitude of ways, and Jason discusses how he’s seen the U.S. cycling scene shift in the past several months. The sale of bicycles is booming — how can the U.S. cycling scene capitalize on new riders entering our sport? Jason has some thoughts on how and how not to welcome these people.

Plus, the Tour de France is just 2.5 weeks away, and Jason, like all other fans, is hopeful if slightly worried about the race taking place amid the pandemic.

Then, up-and-coming American rider Matteo Jorgenson joins the podcast. Matteo just finished 17th place at Milano-Sanremo in his first-ever monument appearance. He discusses his unorthodox pathway to the WorldTour, and his thoughts on how the coronavirus could impact the U.S. development pathway.

The Tour de France is just around the corner, and the 2020 VeloNews Tour de France guide is now available for pre-order. This year the guide is again packed with insight and analysis on all 21 stages and 22 teams. We also have feature stories that examine the Tour’s history with global crisis, and the simmering battle between Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma. You can order yours now here.