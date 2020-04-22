VN Podcast: A new date for the Tour de France

Pro cycling has a partial competition calendar for 2020, with the UCI approving plans for the Tour de France to start on August 29 and the world championships to begin September 20.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we dig into this tentative plan to bring pro cycling back. Is it even a good idea to schedule events amid the pandemic? What does this sketch of a calendar mean for the sponsors, pro teams, and pro riders?

Plus, how do we think this tentative schedule will impact the Tour de France in general? Nobody is quite sure how riders will react to so much time away from racing before the Tour. We’re in uncharted territory with 2020, and the proposed calendar leaves us with more questions to ponder than answers.

