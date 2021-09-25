VN news ticker: Tro Bro Léon partners with ASO, Lithuanian team bikes stolen and refound at road worlds

Tro Bro Léon partners ASO for future editions

The French one-day race Tro Bro Léon has saddled up with Tour de France organizers ASO. It was confirmed Saturday that the Amaury Sport Organization will assist the ProSeries race with sponsor and media services as well as providing logistical support to help “ensure its long-term survival.”

“As director of the event, it is my duty today to think about the future of the race so it can continue for decades,” said race boss Jean-Paul Mellouët. “For me, this agreement is a guarantee that the Tro Bro Léon, thanks to ASO’s recognized know-how in commercial, media and logistical matters, and while preserving the unique character that has made it a success, will continue to flourish for many years to come.”

The race, set in the heart of Brittany, northwest France, has taken on a cult following thanks to its dirt road stretches and unique atmosphere, including the ceremonial gifting of a pig to the winner.

“It is with joy and pride that A.S.O. will lend its support to one of the greatest success stories of cycling in Brittany. The Bro Léon, a forerunner in terms of the uniqueness of its route, offers a model from which A.S.O. has even drawn inspiration to invigorate the Paris-Tours classic, which now includes vineyard paths,” said Pierre-Yves Thouault, director of cycling at ASO.

“The enjoyment we had in organizing the start of the 2021 Tour de France in Brittany with everyone from the local cycling community adds to our enthusiasm to participate in the future success of the Tro Bro Léon.”

Recent winners of the race include Connor Swift and Christophe Laporte.

Lithuanian team bikes stolen and refound at road worlds

The Lithuanian road world championships team had its bikes stolen only to have them promptly returned by Brussels police Thursday.

Belgian media reports that the team’s van was broken into while parked at a hotel in Brussels, with seven custom team bikes, spare wheels and components all missing. Team staff filed a complaint with local police, which soon identified the perpetrators using CCTV footage.

Two suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon and a house was searched, revealing the stolen goods. The case will now go to court.