VN news ticker: Tadej Pogačar extends through 2026, Mark Cavendish feeling at home at Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Tadej Pogačar extends through 2026

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar will stay in a UAE-Emirates jersey through 2026. Pogačar joined the team in 2019, and has already won 19 races in the WorldTour, capped by victory in the 2020 Tour.

“I feel at home in this team,” Pogačar said. “There is a special atmosphere between the management, riders and staff and it’s a good environment to be in. The team shows a lot of trust and confidence in me which I am thankful for, and I work hard to show that when I’m racing alongside my teammates. I hope we can have many more successful seasons together in the years ahead.”

Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti said: “We are happy to announce the further extension of Tadej’s contract with us. He strongly believes in our project as we do in his abilities. It is already the third time we’ve extended his contract which shows his commitment to the project we are building here at UAE. We are creating a real group, united, with an atmosphere that I don’t remember in all my years in cycling. I am particularly proud of this.”

Mark Cavendish: ‘I love the sport’

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) says he still loves racing his bike. The veteran sprinter, racing Tuesday at Le Samyn, returned to the Belgian outfit this season on a one-year deal.

“I think enjoying riding your bike is important for anyone wanting a long career. The racing style has changed a lot but fundamentally the stakes are still the same,” Cavendish said during a media call. “I love the sport. I’m fortunate to do it, and still have an ambition to do it.”

Winless since 2018, Cavendish is taking a mixed role at Deceuninck-Quick-Step without putting too much pressure on himself. He’s slated to race next at GP Jean-Pierre Monseré and Scheldeprijs, and said he’s feeling at home in his return with Quick-Step, where he raced from 2013-15.

“There’s no better place to do it than at Deceuninck-Quick-Step,” Cavendish said. “They don’t try to reinvent cycling, they just race, adjusting to the times, but by going out and racing as a team and having fun doing it.”