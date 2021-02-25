VN news ticker: Sam Bennett hits 50 wins, George Bennett denied on national champs jersey design

Sam Bennett hits 50 career victories

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) hit a milestone with 50 career victories with his stage win Wednesday at the UAE Tour. That puts him behind only Sean Kelly, who won 193 times as a pro, as the most successful Irish pro racer in history.

“It’s a perfect way to start the season,” Bennett said. “I am proud to score my 50th victory here. It was a long, hot stage, but it now feels great to get the first bunch sprint of the year out of the way.”

Bennett and the other sprinters should see two more chances for sprints in the final two stages at the UAE Tour. Thursday’s summit finale should see a clash between race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) and the other GC contenders.

George Bennett denied on national champion’s jersey design

George Bennett, the recently crowned national New Zealand champion, has seen his custom-designed jersey denied by the New Zealand cycling federation. According to Bennett, speaking on The Social Distance podcast, officials said Bennett’s design was too similar to what the New Zealand national federation had already registered with the UCI.

“Now we’ve got the great jersey debacle,” Bennett said. “We created this cool jersey that we thought was awesome. We were proud about wearing this jersey, but when we told them about it, they just said no. They said we’re too worried it will be confused for the national team jersey. They just shut it down so hard.”

Jumbo-Visma general manager Richard Plugge later posted a photo on Twitter of what the jersey would have looked like. Bennett will unveil the accepted jersey at his season debut at Paris-Nice.

Sep Vanmarcke on reasons for switch to Israel Start-Up Nation

Sep Vanmarcke opens the Belgian opening weekend in a new kit, but with the same ambitions at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Speaking to Wielerflits, the Belgian star explained why he left EF Education-Nippo to join the Israel outfit on a three-year deal.

“I don’t want to speak negatively of EF, because it’s not necessary,” said Vanmarcke, who raced in EF colors for four seasons. “My first choice was to stay with them, but conversations started with Israel. EF wasn’t always about the results. It’s a different system. It was nice at the time, but after a number of years working that way, I wanted to get on a [different] track. Here (ISN), it is much more focused on the race and on the results.

“I can take my chances here, and the team continues to believe in me,” he continued. “As long as I have a good level I think I have a chance of winning. I am now over 30, and I have already been written off by the media.”

Longtime outdoor velodrome closing down in Portland

The Alpenrose velodrome, a staple of the Portland cycling community, is closing permanently, officials said this week. The property where the 50-year-plus outdoor velodrome sits was recently sold, and new owners have decided to close access to the velodrome and other recreational uses, such as cyclocross races, on the property. In a Facebook post Tuesday, officials confirmed the velodrome will close.

“Although we expected this someday, we are sad to inform you that the Alpenrose Dairy property has been permanently closed to events and all other uses,” a statement read. “For us, this includes the velodrome and the surrounding property that is used for cyclocross races. Although we knew that this day would probably come, it is disappointing to not get one final year of racing at this historic property.”