VN news ticker: Nairo Quintana optimistic after racing return, Groupama-FDJ boss bewails use of data in competition

Nairo Quintana takes confidence from racing return at Tour des Alpes Maritimes

Nairo Quintana is cautiously optimistic after making his season debut at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var on Friday. The Colombian finished in the lead group in the Gourdon hilltop finish alongside GC riders such as Thibaut Pinot, Geraint Thomas and Dan Martin. It was the 31-year-old’s first race since undergoing double knee surgery in the winter.

“My feelings were better than I expected,” he said. “It has been a very good day. I’m going back to racing and I’m at the level, I was able to be active without any problem, which is very reassuring. I have finished with the best in this first stage of the race, which gives me a feeling of tranquility mixed with hope.”

Groupama-FDJ boss bewails use of data, team radios in racing: ‘We’re turning riders into robots.’

Veteran Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot has railed against the use of data and race radios in racing. Speaking to L’Equipe, Madiot cautioned that the increasing focus on power outputs and reliance on radio communications is robbing the peloton of its panache.

“There is permanent monitoring in racing, and it also exists in training,” Madiot said. “Earpieces – we have a briefing before the race – we don’t need to intervene every three seconds.”

“They’ve got their noses buried in their screens,” he continued. “There’s no spontaneity anymore in the sporting act.”

Madiot, manager of riders such as Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu, also warned that the pinpoint prescription of race tactics via radio and use of live performance parameters added extra pressure on riders in the high-stakes peloton.

“Take data from riders, but keep it hidden – not live,” Madiot said. “We’re in the process of turning riders into robots.”