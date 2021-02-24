VN news ticker: Mark Cavendish for Le Samyn; Romain Bardet to make Team DSM debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Mark Cavendish to see second race with Deceuninck-Quick-Step at Le Samyn

Sprint great Mark Cavendish is set to race the 1.1 GP Le Samyn next week. The Brit will lead Deceuninck Quick-Step at the cobblestone classic alongside 2019 winner, Florian Sénéchal. The race, March 2, will see a number of fast finishers take part including 2020 champion Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal).

Le Samyn will mark Cavendish’s second race in his return to Deceuninck-Quick-Step. Having previously ridden with the team from 2013-2015, the 35-year-old began his second tenure with the Belgian outfit at Clásica de Almeria earlier this month, where he lost his chance to contest the sprint due to a late puncture.

Romain Bardet to make Team DSM debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Romain Bardet will race in Team DSM colors for the first time at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend. The 30-year-old will lead his team alongside Søren Kragh Andersen and Tiesj Benoot.

“For most riders it is their first race of the season,” said sport director Marc Reef. “Our main goal is to race aggressively like a strong block. Around every corner is a new opportunity to set up an escape. We have to take our chances and we have several riders who can achieve a good result.”

The cobbled race Saturday will see Bardet take the first step in his ambition to reinvent himself with his new team. The Frenchman hopes to pivot away from his former Tour de France focus and embrace a more rounded schedule of grand tours and classics as part of Team DSM’s “all for one” race style.