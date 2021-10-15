VN news ticker: Kaitie Keough retires, Hayter and Henderson win British TT champs

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Kaitie Keough makes shock retirement decision

American ‘crosser Kaitie Keough has retired. The 29-year-old cyclocross stalwart made the surprise announcement on Instagram on Thursday, just the day after she had started the Fayetteville World Cup.

“I tried like mad for two years, searching for a way to get my fire back. The fire that’s needed for race days. I finally had the guts to admit to myself that it doesn’t make sense to keep forcing something that clearly isn’t burning within anymore,” Keough wrote.

“It’s not fair to me and it’s definitely not fair to the team around me. Underneath the grief, I feel relief. While this is a few months earlier than when I wanted to finish and not the exact way I had visioned going out, I am leaving this sport with grace. I am celebrating the fact that I get to close this story with the most wonderful memories and accomplishments.”

Keough has been racing for more than a decade on the ‘cross field, amassing 13 victories along the way, all of which came in a prolific spell from 2015-2018. The Wisconsin native has struggled to achieve the same consistency in recent years, and had previously stated she would race through the 2021-2022 season before hanging up her wheels.

After failing to finish both of the two U.S.-based World Cups this week, Keough has brought her decision to retire forward several months.

“The best part about my time in this sport? The relationships I’ve made. Lifelong relationships that I will cherish forever,” she reflected. “This will always be the most beautiful and special chapter of my life. I’m very sad to end it this way but I know in my heart this is the best decision for me.”

Ethan Hayter, Anna Henderson win British TT championships

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the jerseys of British national time trial champions next season.

Hayter, 23, continued his breakout season by beating Dan Bigham and James Shaw by a convincing margin on the 44.7km test Thursday. Defending champion and six-time winner Alex Dowsett did not hit the podium.

The 22-year-old Henderson was also dominant in her race, beating world hour record-holder Joss Lowden by nearly one minute.

Both Henderson and Hayter are expected to race the road race championships Sunday.

“I was surprised by my victory because the level of the riders was high today,” Henderson said. “I am thrilled. Together with my coach Marieke I had made a good pacing plan. It was tough, but I just kept going on the climbs and tried to recover a bit on the descents and technical sections. I am very proud of this performance. Now I will try to recover well for the weekend and then I will go for it again in the road race.”

It was a double-celebration in the Hayter household. Ethan’s younger brother Leo (DSM) also won the U23 race to take two gold medals home for the family display cabinet. Anna Shackley (SD Worx) won the women’s U23 TT.