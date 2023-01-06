Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

VN news ticker: Iván Sosa attacked by gun-wielding driver, SD Worx unveils new kit

Here's the news making headlines on Friday, January 9.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Iván Sosa attacked by gun-wielding driver

(Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Iván Sosa was attacked by a truck driver while training in Colombia, reports El Tiempo.

The Movistar climber is said to have been training near Cundinamarca when a truck driver close-passed him before shooting in the air with a pistol. Sosa was then hit with the handle of the weapon, leaving injuries that required treatment.

“We confirm that Iván Sosa was treated for chin injuries at a medical center in Fusagasugá (Colombia), his hometown, after the incident suffered this Thursday,” the team wrote Thursday.

“The Movistar Team cyclist has remained conscious at all times. Good luck, friend!”

Images circulating on social media show the 25-year-old with deep cuts to his chin and a bloodied jersey.


SD Worx unveils 2023 kit

Dutch super squad SD Worx has unveiled a new-look kit for the 2023 season ahead of its official team launch later this month. The team’s riders have been racing cyclocross in training kit until now.

The new kit follows has the same color scheme as last year, but the design has completely changed.

EF Education-EasyPost/TIBCO-SVB show off new colors

The EF Education men’s and women’s teams have shown off their 2023 kits with a sharper, cleaner look for the season. The Rapha-made kit features various shades of pink, blocked out on each side of the chest panels and the sleeves.

Daryl Impey to retire at end of 2023 season

Daryl Impey
Daryl Impey will retire at the end of 2023 (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Daryl Impey is pedaling into his last season. The South African veteran confirmed Thursday he will put a stop to a 17-year pro career at the end of 2023.

“2023 is about to begin, I’m excited about it for many reasons. It will be my last and I’m looking forward to emptying the tank one more time,” he wrote.

Impey, 38, spent much of his career with the GreenEdge franchise, representing the team in eight Tours de France in nine years.

He became the first African to wear the race’s yellow jersey when he pulled on the maillot for two days in 2013 and won a stage six years later. The Johannesberg-born climber also won multiple national road and TT titles.

Impey moved across to Israel Premier Tech at the start of 2021 to ride alongside his longtime friend Chris Froome. He will retire with the Israeli squad.

Stay On Topic

promo logo