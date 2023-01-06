VN news ticker: Iván Sosa attacked by gun-wielding driver, SD Worx unveils new kit

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Iván Sosa attacked by gun-wielding driver

(Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Iván Sosa was attacked by a truck driver while training in Colombia, reports El Tiempo.

The Movistar climber is said to have been training near Cundinamarca when a truck driver close-passed him before shooting in the air with a pistol. Sosa was then hit with the handle of the weapon, leaving injuries that required treatment.

“We confirm that Iván Sosa was treated for chin injuries at a medical center in Fusagasugá (Colombia), his hometown, after the incident suffered this Thursday,” the team wrote Thursday.

“The Movistar Team cyclist has remained conscious at all times. Good luck, friend!”

Images circulating on social media show the 25-year-old with deep cuts to his chin and a bloodied jersey.

#URGENTE | 🚴🏻‍♂️🚨 Estas fueron las graves heridas sufridas por Iván Sosa tras el incidente con el conductor de un camión en la vía Silvania – Fusagasugá. El individuo habría agredido al escarabajo en la cara con un arma de fuego 🚴🏻‍♂️🚨 📸©️ Antonio Sosa (Padre del ciclista) pic.twitter.com/SpdZMdHvmF — Mundo Ciclístico (@mundociclistico) January 5, 2023



SD Worx unveils 2023 kit

Dutch super squad SD Worx has unveiled a new-look kit for the 2023 season ahead of its official team launch later this month. The team’s riders have been racing cyclocross in training kit until now.

The new kit follows has the same color scheme as last year, but the design has completely changed.

Team SD Worx sets the tone in women's cycling. So the best team in the world deserves an eye-catching kit. We spark success. 📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/JmtKnNf0Sx — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) January 6, 2023

EF Education-EasyPost/TIBCO-SVB show off new colors

The EF Education men’s and women’s teams have shown off their 2023 kits with a sharper, cleaner look for the season. The Rapha-made kit features various shades of pink, blocked out on each side of the chest panels and the sleeves.

Hello 2023 and hello new kit 😍 This is our second year wearing pink and we have fallen in love with it. Given the different shades of pink and the cleaner, sleeker look, this year’s design is sure to turn heads. Check out our decked out squad here: https://t.co/8BbH17QqqO pic.twitter.com/va1x5dYexC — EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (@EF_TIBCO_SVB) January 5, 2023

Daryl Impey to retire at end of 2023 season

Daryl Impey will retire at the end of 2023 (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Daryl Impey is pedaling into his last season. The South African veteran confirmed Thursday he will put a stop to a 17-year pro career at the end of 2023.

“2023 is about to begin, I’m excited about it for many reasons. It will be my last and I’m looking forward to emptying the tank one more time,” he wrote.

Impey, 38, spent much of his career with the GreenEdge franchise, representing the team in eight Tours de France in nine years.

He became the first African to wear the race’s yellow jersey when he pulled on the maillot for two days in 2013 and won a stage six years later. The Johannesberg-born climber also won multiple national road and TT titles.

Impey moved across to Israel Premier Tech at the start of 2021 to ride alongside his longtime friend Chris Froome. He will retire with the Israeli squad.