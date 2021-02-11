VN news ticker: Gianni Savio steamed at Giro d’Italia snub; Vincenzo Nibali reroutes to UAE Tour

Gianni Savio broiling after Giro d’Italia snub

The patchwork team jerseys of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec won’t be in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, and team boss Gianni Savio is steaming. Despite hitting the podium twice in the 2020 Giro and leading the Italian second-tier team rankings, Savio and his troops did not receive one of the four wildcard bids issued Wednesday by RCS Sport.

“It’s a true sport infamy,” Savio told OA Sport, who also expressed dismay with the wildcard system. “If I have to live in an unfair system that makes shameful choice, well, I don’t know if I want to continue. I’m not saying I will quit cycling, but I’m not saying I will continue either. Combativeness is in my DNA, but I don’t want to be some Don Quixote fighting windmills. There is something wrong. I consider myself one of the last romantics. Unfortunately, the God of money has swallowed up almost everything.”

Vincenzo Nibali reschedules early season to target UAE Tour

Fresh off a promising ride at the Etoile de Besseges last week, Sicilian veteran Vincenzo Nibali has made a late change to his program. La Gazetta Dello Sport reported Thursday that the Trek-Segafredo captain has switched up his schedule to swap out the Tour des Alpes Maritimes and instead start his WorldTour season at the UAE Tour, beginning February 21.

Nibali’s addition to the start-sheet for the Emirati race will see him going up against some of the cream of the grand tour crop, including Chris Froome and Tadej Pogačar. Jumbo-Visma will also be racing but has not yet confirmed if Primož Roglic will be attending the seven-stage race.

Richard Carapaz puts Tour de France, Olympics at center of calendar

Ecuadorian star Richard Carapaz is putting the Tour de France and Olympic Games at the center of his sophomore season with Ineos Grenadiers. The 2019 Giro d’Italia champion confirmed he will debut at the Volta a Catalunya, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carapaz, second in the 2020 Vuelta a España, is also expected to race the Itzulia Basque Country, the Ardennes classics, and Critérum du Dauphiné before the Tour.

Despite a more balanced Tour course, Ineos Grenadiers boss Dave Brailsford is bullish on Carapaz, saying, “The great thing about Richie, he’s aggressive, and not scared of taking his opportunity. And he races really well in the third week.”