VN news ticker: Filippo Ganna continues TT domination, Giro d’Italia presentation Wednesday

Filippo Ganna extends his time trial winning streak

There’s no stopping world time trial champion Filippo Ganna against the clock. The Ineos Grenadiers star bounded to victory Monday, and extended his winning streak in time trials.

Ganna has won eight time trials in a row that he’s started, dating back to the 2020 Italian national time trial championships in August. He then won a time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico before stomping to the world title in Italy.

He backed that up by sweeping all three time trials in last year’s Giro d’Italia. He opened 2021 with wins against the clock at Étoile de Bessèges and Monday at the UAE Tour.

His next scheduled time trial in stage 7 at Tirreno-Adriatico in March. All but two of his 13 career pro victories on the road have come against the clock.

Antonio Tiberi did not start following spectacular finish-line crash in UAE Tour time trial

Trek-Segafredo’s Antonio Tiberi did not start Tuesday’s third stage a day after suffering a spectacular finish-line crash in the time trial stage at the UAE Tour.

It wasn’t exactly clear what happened, but Tiberi crashed just meters short of the finish line. He was hitting top speed at above 50kph, and slammed hard on his shoulder, and slid across the finish line. Team officials later confirmed that he was transported to a local hospital where he received stitches to a deep wound on his right knee and was evaluated for other injuries.

Despite the crash, the 19-year-old WorldTour rookie was Trek-Segafredo’s fastest finisher when he, and his bike, stopped the clock in a time of 14 minutes, 45 seconds. He still managed to finish 19th on the stage.

💥Horrible la caída de Antonio Tiberi 😳 #UAETour pic.twitter.com/RNNZjvL1JO — Diego Vos ~ Ciclismo (@diegovos_) February 22, 2021

Giro d’Italia reveals course details Wednesday

The route of the 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia, set for May 8-30, will be revealed Wednesday in an event without public in RAI studios in Milano.

Several details are already confirmed. The “big start” will be in Italy’s Piedmont region, with the opening day time trial in Turino. The second stage runs from Stupinigi to Novara and the third from Biella to Canala, also in the Piedmont.

The race already revealed its wildcard invitations, which included Vini Zabù, Bardiani and Eolo-Kometa, the new team backed by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso. Overlooked were Italian team Androni-Sidermec and Nairo Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic.