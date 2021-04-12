VN news ticker: Fabio Jakobsen on comeback, Ellen van Dijk out with COVID

Fabio Jakobsen overwhelmed with support in racing return

Fabio Jakobsen was relieved and overjoyed to be back in the bunch. The Dutch star raced Sunday at the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey for the first time since his horrific crash at the Tour de Pologne last summer.

“I must admit that in the beginning, when they swung right and left and the bunch had to brake a couple of times, I got a bit scared, but afterwards it was better and better and I even went to the head of the peloton and stayed in Iljo’s wheel, who was pulling, as I just wanted to enjoy being at the front,” Jakobsen said.

“In the first part of the stage, many riders – some of my generation, but also some older ones – came to me to exchange some words and it was a very touching moment when they told me how happy they were to see me back and how they all wished me well,” he said. “Now, after the stage, I checked my phone and I saw the messages I got from so many riders and fans, to whom I want to thank very much. It’s emotional to see all this outpouring of support on this special day.”

Ellen van Dijk sidelined with COVID

Dutch star Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafred0) will miss some key upcoming races after coming down with a diagnosis for COVID-19.

The Dutch powerhouse confirmed that she will miss Wednesday’s Babantse Pijl and Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race after testing positive for the virus.

Van Dijk said she had been feeling a bit unwell since the Tour of Flanders, where she finished 21st. Trek-Segafredo has not confirmed who, if anyone, will replace her in the line-up.

“Happy with the postponement of Paris-Roubaix! Sidelined for a bit as I got caught by COVID. Didn’t feel like myself in Flanders and got sick after,” van Dijk wrote on social media. “Only normal flu symptoms so far, so hopefully soon back on the bike! No Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race for me.”