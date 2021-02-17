VN news ticker: Diego Ulissi OK’d to resume training, Caja Rural thankful for Vuelta return

Diego Ulissi clears health checks, OK’d to resume training

Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) got the green light to resume training, team officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Italian veteran underwent a battery of tests this winter following a diagnosis of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. A cardiac biopsy carried out at an Italian hospital excluded congenital cardiomyopathies and confirmed an older myocarditis, likely of viral origin, whose etiological agent has not been identified, official said.

“The biopsy found the absence of risky arrhythmias for the athlete during the electrophysiological study, which will allow for the progressive resumption of training,” team officials said Wednesday. “In any case, a periodic monitoring period will follow before confirming any definitive return to racing.”

UAE-Team Emirates debut the 2021 season this week, with teams at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var and the UAE Tour, where Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar will start his 2021 campaign.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA thankful for 10th straight Vuelta a España

Spanish ProTeam Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is thankful it will be back for its 10th consecutive edition of the Vuelta a España following Tuesday’s confirmation of a wildcard bid for 2021.

The Spanish team made its Vuelta debut in 2012, and the Spanish grand tour remains the center of gravity for what many consider Spain’s second most-important team behind Movistar. The team will pursue its annual goal of trying to win a stage during the three-week Vuelta, and team officials thanked Vuelta organizers supporting Spanish cycling. Spanish teams Burgos-BH and Euskaltel-Euskadi also received invitations.

“To complete 10 years in a row attending the Vuelta is a point of pride and motivation for the entire team,” said manager Juan Manuel Hernández. “It’s our most important race of the season … and thanks to the Vuelta, our team has steadily grown over the past decade. We’ve had several riders come out of our organization who are now racing at the highest levels of the sport. Without the Vuelta, this would not have been possible.”