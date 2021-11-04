VN news ticker: Deceuninck-Quick-Step signs Louis Vervaeke, Michal Golas joins Bahrain-Victorious as DS

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step signs Louis Vervaeke

Deceuninck-Quick-Step has snapped up Belgian rider Louis Vervaeke on a deal that will see him at the team through 2023.

The 28-year-old will join the squad with a view to supporting Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s growing goal of targeting grand tour GCs. With Remco Evenepoel a developing force in three-week races, Vervaeke has been brought on board to help in the mountains, alongside the likes of Pieter Serry.

Riding for Alpecin-Fenix, Vervaeke took fourth on the Giro d’Italia mountain stage won by Joe Dombrowski earlier this year, and won the mountains classification at the Deutschland Tour in August.

“When I was little, I bought myself a blue jersey and raced while wearing it with my brother and friends in the street, and now getting to wear this jersey in the pro peloton is incredible,” Vervaeke said.

“Now I have some experience already, having ridden for different teams until now. Every squad has a different story, a different way of working, and every time you learn something. I’m really looking forward to learning new things in the Wolfpack, racing with these riders, and getting to know the staff.”

Michal Golas joins Bahrain-Victorious as sport director

After stepping into retirement following last month’s Paris-Roubaix, Michal Golas will begin his post-racing career as a sport director with the Bahrain-Victorious team.

Golas is an 11-year veteran of the WorldTour, racing Vacansoleil, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, and Ineos Grenadiers during his tenure at the top level. The 37-year-old worked as a domestique throughout his career and is also a former Polish national champion.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter with Bahrain Victorious with new ambitions and goals. I’m motivated to work hard and get experience in the new role,” Golas said. “I jump straight from the bike to the team car, so I’ll try to share my experience gained as a rider, but there is a lot to learn from this ambitious group.”