VN news ticker: Davide Cimolai opens up about eating disorders, key Wout van Aert ally could be out for classics

Davide Cimolai opens up about eating disorders

Italian pro Davide Cimolai says he lost some of his most productive years as a pro due to struggles with weight loss and eating disorders. Speaking to Italian outlet bici.pro, the Israel Start-Up Nation rider said too many teams in the elite men’s WorldTour put too much emphasis on weight.

“When you turn pro, you think the only thing that matters is being skinny,” Cimolai said. “You think that extra kilo is the only difference between going fast and stopping racing altogether. I learned the hard way. It’s an important issue. There are riders who stopped their careers over this … I threw away the first two or three years of my career because of this. There are teams that put being skinny at the center of everything.”

The 31-year-old Italian joined Israel Start-Up Nation in 2019 after stints at Liquigas, Lampre and Groupama-FDJ.

Spring campaign in jeopardy for Mike Teunissen

Mike Teunissen, a key ally for Wout van Aert in the northern classics, could be sidelined for weeks following a crash during a high-altitude training camp on Tenerife, officials confirmed overnight. Teunissen, 28, hit a rock on Saturday in a descent and crashed. He flew to the Netherlands on Monday, and additional exams showed that further treatment is necessary.

“In the first place, this is a disappointment for Mike,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Grischa Niermann. “For us as a team it is also a bummer, because of course it is no secret that we have ambitions in the classics. Mike is a strong rider for that, but fortunately we also have other good men to make up for his loss. In the classic core, riders will move up a spot and we are confident that they will do well.”

Teunissen, seventh in the 2019 Paris-Roubaix, is a key rider in the team’s spring classics program centered on van Aert.