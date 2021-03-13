VN news ticker: Brandon McNulty without serious injury after Paris-Nice crash, Caleb Ewan out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Brandon McNulty without serious injury after Paris-Nice crash

Brandon McNulty has been cleared of serious injuries after crashing and abandoning stage 6 of Paris-Nice on Friday. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital for checks Friday afternoon and was given the green light later that night.

“He suffered some abrasions and laceration needing sutures but no signs of serious injury, thankfully,” said his UAE Emirates team.

McNulty crashed out midway through the stage while wearing the best young rider’s jersey and sitting in third on GC. He is hoping to challenge for a top classification result at the Giro d’Italia this May.

Caleb Ewan out of Tirreno-Adriatico with sickness

Aussie fastman Caleb Ewan has withdrawn from Tirreno-Adriatico due to stomach issues. The Lott0-Soudal sprinter is slated to race Milano-Sanremo next weekend with the ambition of bettering his second-place in 2018. His team is hoping he will be fully recovered in time for the season’s opening monument.

“Caleb suffered from gastritis and blockages three days ago,” team doctor Maarten Meirhaeghe told Het Nieuwsblad. “Today he felt completely empty halfway through the ride, the feeling of a hunger pounding. It was advisable not to force and dismount in such a situation. Consequences for Milan-Sanremo? We suspect that a few days of rest will be enough to recover. ”