VN news ticker: Mark Cavendish debuts with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Alejandro Valverde starts season at Almería

Mark Cavendish debuts with Deceuninck-Quick-Step in Almería

Superstar sprinter Mark Cavendish will race for Deceuninck-Quick-Step for the first time this year at the Clásica de Almería on Sunday. Having won the race in 2015 during his previous spell with the Quick-Step franchise, the 35-year-old will be on familiar territory in Andalusia this weekend.

“Like every rider in these times I am excited to get the season underway,” Cavendish said. “I’m even more excited to pull on the jersey of the ‘Wolfpack’ once again and race with the boys. The fact it will happen at an event which brings back a lot of beautiful memories makes it even more special.”

Iván García Cortina, Alejandro Valverde headline Movistar’s Almería lineup

Team Movistar will be sending former world champion Alejandro Valverde and newly signed Spanish talent Iván García Cortina to the Clásica de Almería on Sunday. The 183km race packs four categorized climbs, but is typically won by fast finishers in a bunch kick.

The race marks what Valverde says will be his final season, while the team is hopeful the race will kick-start a bid by new signing García Cortina for success in the upcoming northern classics. Despite seeing wins across the Ardennes races, the Spanish team has never truly been a factor on the pavé.

Fabio Aru makes debut with Qhubeka Assos at Tour de la Provence

Fabio Aru starts a fresh chapter in his career with his debut for team Qhubeka Assos at the four-stage Tour de la Provence, starting Thursday in France. The Sardinian will lead the team, and will have an opportunity to test his climbing legs on the third stage, with its ascent of Mont Ventoux to Chalet Reynard.

“I’m really happy and I can’t wait now to start my road season with my new team,” Aru said. “For sure I’ve worked really hard over the winter including participating in some cyclocross – which I thoroughly enjoyed.”