VN news ticker: Alejandro Valverde back in action after Vuelta crash, Warren Barguil fractures pelvis in training incident
Here's the news making headlines for Monday, September 27.
Alejandro Valverde back in action after Vuelta a España crash
There’s no keeping Alejandro Valverde down these days.
The 41-year-old Valverde will be back on the bike at the Giro di Sicilia on Tuesday, just six weeks after breaking his collarbone in a dramatic crash at the Vuelta a España.
Valverde will lead Movistar with the departing Marc Soler in the four-day Italian stage race. He will then keep the wheels rolling through the fall with appearances at Milan-Turin, Gran Piemonte and before closing out the season at Il Lombardia on October 9.
And then guess what? “Bala” will be back for one more year in 2022.
𝘎𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰'𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬
𝘉𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯
𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙖'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠
𝘛𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘢 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥
🛫🇮🇹🏖️🧗♂️ @ilgirodisicilia → https://t.co/LeTsLKybz9#VamosBala 🚀 #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/0WhcQJli3q
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 27, 2021
Warren Barguil fractures pelvis in training incident
Warren Barguil will be off the bike through the rest of the year.
Arkéa-Samsic reports that the French climber “fell heavily yesterday in training. The examinations taken at the end of this fall revealed a fracture of the pelvis.”
Barguil would have been a shoo-in to race the Italian classics after finding his form through summer with GC victory at the Tour de Limousin in August and second-place at GP Wallonie earlier this month. The 29-year-old has also won stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España as well as winning the KoM jersey at the Tour.
Barguil is expected to be back in action next winter as he races out his final season with Arkéa-Samsic.
“Courage with you, Warren” read a tweet from the team.