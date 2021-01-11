Vincenzo Nibali puts Giro d’Italia, Tour de France double on calendar

Trek-Segafredo is going all-in for the Tour de France, with the U.S.-registered team committing several of its marquee riders to the French grand tour in 2021.

The team outlined the top goals for its bag-name stars Monday ahead of the 2021 racing season. Barring disruptions from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team has sketched out an ambitious calendar.

Vincenzo Nibali will target another double in 2021, while Trek-Segafredo teammate Giulio Ciccone will see leadership duties at the Vuelta a España.

Nibali will return to the Giro d’Italia in 2021, a race he’s twice won, including seven career stage wins. In 2020, Nibali faltered against younger riders, and rode to Milan in seventh overall. The 36-year-old, who is the final season of his two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo, also confirmed he will start what will be his ninth Tour.

Teammate Bauke Mollema will also race the Giro-Tour double. The Dutchman broke his wrist in a spill in last year’s Tour, and will target a stage victory in the Giro in a bid to win a stage to match his stage victories in both the Tour and Vuelta a España. Mollema will later go to the Tour with Nibali.

Rising Italian star Ciccone will also race the Giro in his sixth tilt toward the Italian grand tour, where he won two stages and the climber’s jersey in 2019. Team officials confirmed the 26-year-old will be a protected rider at the Vuelta, where he will make a run for the final podium in the Spanish grand tour.

Jasper Stuyven and Mads Pedersen will head the classics team in 2020, which saw them win Omloop het Nieuwsblad and Gent-Wevelgem, respectively. The two classics specialists are also slated for the Tour, where they will add strong support and target stage wins, officials said Monday.

Not mentioned are the Olympic Games, as teams and riders wait for clarification from Olympic officials on participation rules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.