Video: Mathieu van der Poel rides the gravel roads of Strade Bianche

Reigning cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel is in Siena, Italy this week to prepare for Saturday’s Strade Bianche. Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is on the short list of favorites for the race, alongside Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). Unlike the other three, van der Poel has never raced the Italian classic before. In the days before the race, van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix teammates rode the gravel roads of Tuscany to see the course up close.

Video credit: Alpecin-Fenix