Video: Lizzie Deignan snatches sprint win at La Course

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) took victory after a dramatic final of La Course by Le Tour de France on Saturday.

The women’s one-day race played out around Nice in advance of the Tour de France’s opening stage. The action came down to a group of six that included defending La Course champion Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), world champion Annamiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), and Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini.

All eyes were on super-sprinter Vos to kick to victory in the flat city center finish, but Trek-Segrafredo played their strength in numbers to perfection to outfox the Dutchwoman and deliver Deignan to victory with a last-gasp sprint.