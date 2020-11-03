Victor Campenaerts still searching for contract

Current world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts is still looking for a contract for the 2021 season reports Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian breakaway artist and time trial specialist who currently rides for NTT Pro Cycling says he’d make sacrifices to continue to race as a professional.

“I am prepared to make significant sacrifices in my salary. As long as I can remain a professional,” the Belgian said.

Campenaerts has had a solid season, working in breaks at the Giro, and nearly winning stage 19, but has yet to record a win in 2021. He was second at the Tirreno-Adriatico race against the clock, and also second at the Belgian national time trial behind Wout van Aert. Campenaerts was then third at the European time trial championships, and eighth at the 2020 UCI world road cycling championships time trial.

With the open offer from EF Pro Cycling for riders without contracts due to the fallout from COVID-19, it’s reported that this might be a career option for the 29-year-old.

“I aim my arrows elsewhere. I have also had interesting conversations with different teams, but it never became concrete. It is not that I am too expensive, because the teams have not yet discussed the financial aspect,” Campenaerts said.

The South African-registred NTT Pro Cycling team — formerly known as Dimension Data — has not yet found a title sponsor to take over at the conclusion of the 2020 season, and many riders are currently without a contract.

NTT teammate Ben O’Connor has been one of the fortunate few who has been to secure his future, signing with AG2R-Citroën for the coming season.