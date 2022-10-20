Veronica Ewers extends with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB through 2025

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Veronica Ewers has extended her contract with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB through 2025.

The American turned pro with the team in 2021 and has been a rising star of the sport ever since.

She took her first professional wins this year at the Elsy Jacobs Tour and the one-day Navarra Elite Classics, and finished ninth overall at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in the summer. More recently, she took second place behind Elisa Longo Borghini at the Giro dell’Emilia and the Tre Valli Varesine.

“One reason this team is so great is because I am given the opportunity to develop. There is patience around that while also putting the right amount of pressure on me to continue developing,” she said.

“I am really excited to be a part of seeing where this team can go. Both the team and I are learning and growing so it’s really fun for me to be part of that. I get to be part of hopefully obtaining the goal of becoming a top five WorldTour team. I also really love our sponsors. I think looking forward, I know that the staff and management are working on developing a team that is capable of that and I’m really excited to be part of that.”

Ewers started her sporting career as a soccer player and only recently switched to cycling after joining a friend on a ride with members of the Fount Cycling Guild team. She joined the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank squad mid-way through last season and stayed with them as the team stepped into the WorldTour.

“It’s a very fulfilling moment for me to announce that Veronica has extended with our team,” team manager Linda Jackson said. “We are finally at a place where we provide a great platform for not only developing riders, but for some of the best talents in the world. Veronica is clearly one of the most promising riders for the future.

“She is not only a promising talent, she is a wonderful person and she cares about the team as a whole. We are excited to help her develop and to continue to build the infrastructure of our team to support her and the rest of the squad. She now has a home base for several years to come and can focus on becoming the best that she can be. We’re excited to be on this journey with her.”