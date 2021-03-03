VeloNews Podcast: WSJ’s Jason Gay on the importance of Wout van Aert vs. Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel vs. Wout van Aert isn’t just the best rivalry in pro cycling — it’s among the best rivalries in all of sports.

That’s the opinion of Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal, who recently penned a column about the unique intrigue of Wout vs. MvdP. Jason is our guest on the VeloNews Podcast this week to make his case, and to compare Wout vs. MvdP to other great sports rivalries, such as Magic vs. Bird, Nadal vs. Federer, and LeBron vs. Kevin Durant.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay attends WSJ. Magazine at WSJ Tech Live at The Montage Laguna Beach on October 22, 2019 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images WSJ. Magazine )

How can cycling best capitalize on Mathieu van der Poel vs. Wout van Aert? How might cycling screw up this highly valuable and interesting rivalry? Jason has some opinions on how the sport should — and shouldn’t — go about promoting its biggest asset.

And, cycling’s classics season has roared to life, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kurrne-Brussels-Kurrne. Fred Dreier, Andrew Hood, and Jim Cotton offer their analysis and hottest takes on the action from this past weekend. What insight can we glean from the victories of Anna van der Breggen, Mads Pedersen, and Davide Ballerini that can apply to the upcoming Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix? How might these races have unfolded differently had van der Poel and Wout van Aert been in the field? We hash it out.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.