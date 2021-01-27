VeloNews Podcast: Why Tom Dumoulin may not return; NBC’s Tour de France decision

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we dive into two of the biggest stories swirling in the sport: Tom Dumoulin stepping away from pro cycling and NBC’s decision to shutter the Tour de France’s U.S. cable television home, NBC Sports Network.

First, we discuss the Dumoulin news with longtime Dutch cycling journalist Raymond Kerckhoffs of Wielerflits.nl. Kerckhoffs, who has covered Dumoulin for his entire pro cycling career, discusses the family tragedy that occurred just before Dumoulin announced his decision. Kerckhoffs also explains why he believes that Dumoulin’s step away from cycling may be permanent.

Kerckhoffs also discusses his recent interview with Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, who opened up about the terrifying crash at the Tour of Poland that sent countryman Fabio Jakobsen to the hospital for weeks. Groenewegen was banned for causing the crash, and he has a new perspective on how it went down.

Inside the NBC control room at the Tour de France.

Then, American journalist John Ourand of the SportsBusiness Journal joins the show to discuss the news that Comcast/NBC plans to shutter cable sports channel NBC Sports Network at the end of 2021. NBC Sports Network has been the U.S. television home of the Tour de France since 2012, and every year it broadcasts dozens of hours of Tour coverage to U.S. fans. Ourand explains why NBC is shuttering the channel, and whether or not the Tour will have a home for live television broadcast in the future.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.