VeloNews Podcast: The basics on the UCI Esports worlds; Zwift vs. data manipulation

The first ever UCI Esports world championships on Zwift is just one week away, and on today’s episode, we take a deep dive into the race.

First up, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok of the Rally Cycling Team provides a helpful explainer on the basics of the race. Doebel Hickok is participating in the Esports world championship race, representing Team USA.

What’s the race’s format? What does the course look like? What is the importance of the power-ups? Who are the favorites to win? Doebel-Hickok gives us a crash course in what to expect in the race.

Then, Dr. George Gilbert joins the show. Dr. Gilbert is the chairman of Zwift’s Esports commission, and he helps write the rules of governance surrounding elite Zwift racing. Dr. Gilbert was involved in Zwift’s recent sanctioning of two riders for data manipulation. He explains in basic terms why Zwift sanctioned the two riders and discusses the importance of policing elite Esports racing for data manipulation.

