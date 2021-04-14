VeloNews Podcast: Primož Roglič’s Basque Country masterpiece; Cav is back; Mike Creed on U.S. racing

Primož Roglič scored a masterful GC victory at Spain’s Itzulia Basque Country race this past week, taking the overall win on the final stage after embarking on a daylong breakaway.

On this episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze Roglič’s impressive win at a WorldTour race that is often overshadowed by the cobbled classics. Jumbo-Visma often wins by seizing an early lead and then snuffing the life out of its rivals. But last week the Dutch team ceded the lead to Brandon McNulty of UAE-Team Emirates and then employed a strategy of aggression, attacking relentlessly on the final stage until McNulty cracked and his teammate, Tadej Pogačar, was forced to wait. What implications does this win have for the Tour? We break it down.

Then, Mark Cavendish is back to his winning ways at the Tour of Turkey, and the British star has now won multiple stages at the race. What does this mean for Cavendish’s career and his chances of racing the Tour de France?

Aevolo cycling racing in Greece this past week. Photo: Aevolo Cycling

Finally, Mike Creed of Aevolo Cycling joins the podcast to discuss the state of the U.S. professional domestic racing scene. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the domestic racing scene in its tracks in 2020, and racing has yet to start again. For Creed and Aevolo cycling, the only opportunity to race is overseas, so Creed took his team to Greece to race the Tour of Rhodes.

