VeloNews Podcast: our all-WorldTour team for 2020 and our favorite stories of 2020

The end of 2020 is finally here, and on this week’s VeloNews Podcast we look back at the riders and stories that defined a most bizarre year.

First up, we name our All-WorldTour team for 2020, comprised of the best riders for each eight spots on a grand tour team. There are some categories that warrant a debate, such as the GC leader category. Pogačar or Roglič? Annemiek van Vleuten or Anna van der Breggen? Wout or Mathieu? We argue and hash out each debate to come up with our list of top performers for the year.

Then, we explore our favorite stories of 2020 and look back at the reporting that brought these stories to life on velonews.com and in VeloNews magazine.

Thanks so much for listening to The VeloNews Podcast in 2020, and we can’t wait to speak to you in 2021.