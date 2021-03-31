VeloNews Podcast: Marianne Vos interview; Wout van Aert’s Gent-Wevelgem win

The Tour of Flanders is coming up this weekend, and North American fans can watch the action live on Flobikes. To sign up for a subscription go to www.flobikes.com/velonews.

We’re in the midst of the 2021 cobbled classics season, and on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we are joined by a true legend of cycling. Marianne Vos returns to the podcast, this time to take us inside her thrilling victory at Gent-Wevelgem, and to share her thoughts on the major issues shaping women’s pro racing in 2021.

In men’s racing, the 2021 classics season has been defined by parity, with multiple riders and teams winning the big one-day events. This parity bucks the assumption that many of us had that Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel would dominate. On today’s podcast we examine the recent win by Deceuninck-Quick-Step at E3 Saxo Classic and by Wout van Aert at Gent-Wevelgem. Both victories are a sign that team strength can overcome the might of one individual in these punishing races.

Then, we examine what these races tell us about what to expect at Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. With Paris-Roubaix in doubt, Flanders could be the biggest race of the spring.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.