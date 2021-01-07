VeloNews Podcast: Marc Hirschi’s transfer and Chris Froome’s rehab; Cameron Wurf interview

The 2021 WorldTour season has yet to begin and already we have a major story to discuss on The VeloNews Podcast.

Earlier this week German team DSM revealed that its Swiss star Marc Hirschi was abruptly leaving the squad. The going story is that Hirschi — one of the breakout stars of the 2020 season — was bought out of his contract by another WorldTour team, likely UAE-Team Emirates. On today’s episode we discuss the Hirschi news and explore the dynamic of riders breaking their contracts to shift teams.

Then, Chris Froome is in Southern California at the moment to train and rehab, in hopes that the extra work will help him thrive during the 2021 season. What’s the story behind Froome’s rehab, and how do Israel Start-Up Nation directors believe this will help Froome in the coming season?

Finally, we catch up with Ineos-Grenadiers workhorse Cameron Wurf. Wurf is one of the stars of the Ironman triathlon circuit as well as a top WorldTour rider. He returned to pro cycling in 2020 after seven seasons in pro triathlon, and he takes us inside his return to the peloton.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.